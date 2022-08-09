Let the news come to you

Over $2.4 million will be available for conservation easements and other projects, like parks and trail upkeep, in Gallatin County this year.

The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved the funding for the Open Lands Program for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday.

The majority of the $2.4 million comes from the Open Space Levy, a voter approved mill levy that uses up to 4.5 mills — or tax mechanisms the county uses to fund different programs and projects — to pump money into the program.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

