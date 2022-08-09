Over $2.4 million will be available for conservation easements and other projects, like parks and trail upkeep, in Gallatin County this year.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved the funding for the Open Lands Program for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday.
The majority of the $2.4 million comes from the Open Space Levy, a voter approved mill levy that uses up to 4.5 mills — or tax mechanisms the county uses to fund different programs and projects — to pump money into the program.
Voters approved the funding in 2018. Four mills go directly to the program for projects, while half a mill goes toward improvement and maintenance projects for county-owned parks.
Tax money accounted for $1,748,204 million for the Open Lands Program this year. Despite approving numerous projects and conservation easements in fiscal year 2022, the county still had $695,651 to roll over into this year’s program.
The total money in the program is split into two different, competitive pots.
The majority of the money in the Open Lands Program, just over $1.9 million, will go toward conservation projects.
Those projects include the purchase of land and conservation easements to protect farms, ranches, recreation, water quality and wildlife areas, according to county documents.
The rest, about $458,000, will go toward other eligible projects, which includes improvements and maintenance projects like trail upkeep.
There is also an additional $131,926 in bond funds that is available for conservation projects this year.
Last year the commission approved $2,085,501 for the program.
In addition to approving money for the Open Lands Program, the commission also approved a clarification for project applications on county-owned park land.
Sean O’Callaghan, the Open Lands coordinator, said that last year questions arose from people about whether projects related to county-owned parks were eligible to be submitted to both conservation projects and other eligible projects.
The commission approved the clarification that projects on county-owned park lands were eligible for both competitive funding pots.
