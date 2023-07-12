The Department of Revenue held a meeting Wednesday in Bozeman to explain the property classification and appraisal notices sent out for the 2023 year.
The meeting was part of a series of open forums that DOR is hosting across the state to help taxpayers understand how appraisal and taxation processes work. State officials will also provide information on property tax relief programs and the property tax rebate program, according to DOR.
There will be another meeting on Thursday at the Ophir Elementary School gym in Big Sky from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Meetings will also be held in Belgrade, West Yellowstone and Bozeman on July 18, 19 and 20, respectively.
Pam Moore, a member of the DOR, broke down the property assessment process and answered public questions during the town hall meeting in the Gallatin County Courthouse.
The department values property in three different approaches: sales comparison, cost and income approach.
“The department’s assessed value is 100% of the market value,” Moore said.
Sales comparison is used for vacant land and residential properties by analyzing the sale prices of similar properties. The cost approach is used to value property with non-typical circumstances or when sales data is insufficient. The income approach is used to value commercial properties using income and expense data from property owners.
To estimate the 2023 general property taxes, the DOR takes the current assessed value of the property times the tax rate to determine the current taxable value for the year. Then, the DOR takes the current taxable value times the prior year’s millage rate — determined by mill levies set by the local government — to estimate the taxes.
Tax rates for this year are 1.35% for residential properties and 1.89% for commercial properties.
Property taxes will not necessarily increase by the same percentage as the property value due to limitations in Montana law about the amount of property tax that can be collected.
The DOR assesses the value of properties as directed by the state legislature. State legislature uses 17 property classes to set tax rates ranging from 0.29% to 15.12%. These numbers change slightly based on individual tax exemptions, assistance and abatements.
Different tax relief programs include the Property Tax Assistance Program and the Montana Disabled Veterans Assistance Program. To receive these relief programs one must apply within 30 days of their notice. Applications are available at MTRevenue.gov or at local DOR offices.
There are also two separate tax rebates. The Individual Income Tax Rebate and the Montana Property Tax Rebate. There is no need to apply to receive the income tax rebate as it is determined by 2021 tax filing status. To receive the property tax rebate, file a claim between Aug. 15 to Oct. 1
The department does not set mill levy rates or actually tax property, the individual taxing is done by jurisdictions and local government agencies. However, various city or county levies voted on by the public will not change for the upcoming year depending on jurisdiction.
“Local taxing jurisdictions determine how many mills they need to meet their budget for the year,” Moore said.
For this fiscal year, 32% of property taxes will be going to local schools and another 28% to the county. Other funding goes to the state, county-wide schools, cities and towns, and fire departments.
For more information on how the DOR assesses property or about individual classification and appraisals visit the DOR’s website at mtrevenue.gov.
