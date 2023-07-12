Let the news come to you

The Department of Revenue held a meeting Wednesday in Bozeman to explain the property classification and appraisal notices sent out for the 2023 year.

The meeting was part of a series of open forums that DOR is hosting across the state to help taxpayers understand how appraisal and taxation processes work. State officials will also provide information on property tax relief programs and the property tax rebate program, according to DOR.

There will be another meeting on Thursday at the Ophir Elementary School gym in Big Sky from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.


