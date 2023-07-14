The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to replace the bridge that carries Axtell Anceny Road over the Gallatin River.
The project is in the early planning stages — construction is being tentatively considered for 2028, according to a press release. MDT is looking for public comment on the proposed project, which would also include work on the road approach grading, surfacing, signage and guardrail.
A new bridge “will be wider and address current deficiencies,” according to an MDT press release.
David Gates, a preconstruction engineer with MDT, said in an email that the project is in the early design stages.
“Safety is our top priority and the purpose and need for this project is to replace the existing truss bridge with a new structure achieving current safety design standards and enhancing roadway safety features,” Gates said.
The Axtell truss bridge is 104-years old, according to MDT. The bridge is next to a fishing access that is a popular swimming spot on the Gallatin River, just about 2 miles north of Gallatin Gateway.
According to MDT, the project will include new rights-of-way and relocation of utilities. The timeline is dependent on design completion and funding availability.
Upriver from the Axtell Bridge, the bridge over the Gallatin on Williams Road was closed last summer after debris from the June flooding damaged its structure. The county approved funding to remove that bridge earlier this year and does not plan to replace it.
Comments on the Axtell Bridge project may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx. The public is encouraged to contact Gates at 406-494-9636 or Project Design Engineer Tyler Steffan at 406-444-7800 with questions or comments about the project.
