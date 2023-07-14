Let the news come to you

The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to replace the bridge that carries Axtell Anceny Road over the Gallatin River.

The project is in the early planning stages — construction is being tentatively considered for 2028, according to a press release. MDT is looking for public comment on the proposed project, which would also include work on the road approach grading, surfacing, signage and guardrail.

A new bridge “will be wider and address current deficiencies,” according to an MDT press release.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

