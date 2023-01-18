Let the news come to you

A major thoroughfare from Bozeman to Four Corners is set to be under construction for weeks this year.

The Montana Department of Transportation announced this week that it is planning to resurface a stretch of US Highway 191, also called Huffine Lane, from Four Corners to the middle of Bozeman this summer.

The project is planned to start near the intersection of Huffine and Jackrabbit lanes and end near the intersection of Main Street and 19th Avenue in Bozeman, according to a press release.


