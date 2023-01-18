A major thoroughfare from Bozeman to Four Corners is set to be under construction for weeks this year.
The Montana Department of Transportation announced this week that it is planning to resurface a stretch of US Highway 191, also called Huffine Lane, from Four Corners to the middle of Bozeman this summer.
The project is planned to start near the intersection of Huffine and Jackrabbit lanes and end near the intersection of Main Street and 19th Avenue in Bozeman, according to a press release.
MDT Butte District Administrator Gino Leva said from Four Corners to Fowler Avenue, the project will focus on crack seals and covers. From Fowler east, it will involve milling as well as seal and covers.
Crews plan to keep two-direction travel open throughout the duration of the project, Leva said, which is expected to take about 40 days. There will be lane closures and reduced speeds during construction, Leva said.
MDT is looking for public comment on the $3 million project at www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx. Leva said the project is mostly being funded through federal dollars, with some state money included.
MDT anticipates construction will begin in July, Leva said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.