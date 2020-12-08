An ongoing update to Gallatin County’s floodplain maps indicates a 100-year flood would impact more of Three Forks than previously thought, which has local officials working on how better to protect the city.
The Three Forks City Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to submit a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build a channel and culvert crossing to divert flood waters from the Jefferson River away from the city.
The 3,600-foot long channel would be 100 feet wide and 5 feet deep and would direct overflow of the Jefferson River west of Three Forks before returning the water to the river. The culvert would carry the water under U.S Highway 2.
The creation of the channel and culvert would allow for the construction of a recreation pond near U.S. Highway 2 between Front and Sabena roads, about one mile west of downtown.
The FEMA grant would cover 75% of the $5.04 million project — or $3.78 million — and the city would contribute 25% — or $1.26 million.
Construction of the channel and culvert crossing would reduce the impact of a 100-year flood on Three Forks, thereby requiring less of the city’s land to be mapped into the floodplain.
Without the project, nearly 300 structures will be added to the floodplain, according to a draft of the newly updated floodplain maps. About three-quarters of those buildings will be in the floodway, the area most impacted by a 100-year flood and where new buildings would be prohibited.
The mapping of additional structures into the floodplain and the floodway could be expensive for property owners and could limit development. More buildings would be required to have flood insurance, premiums for flood insurance would likely rise and much of the western portion of Three Forks could no longer be developed.
Given the impact the new maps will have, Headwaters Economics, a Bozeman nonprofit, has been working with Three Forks officials and Great West Engineering to develop flood mitigation projects like the one the city is planning to submit to FEMA.
“There’s the potential that these maps will restrict future development and this is why a mitigation project is so important,” said Kristin Smith, of Headwaters Economics.
Jessica Salo, with Great West Engineering, acknowledged that while mitigation projects can be expensive, taking no action to reduce the number of structures in the floodplain can also be expensive. There are more stringent — and more costly — regulations for construction in floodplains and post-flood repairs can be pricey.
“Now that much of the city is in the floodway, development could be halted and flood insurance premiums could be expected to rise,” she said. “… The impacts could be significant if a do-nothing approach is taken.”
Even though Three Forks has never experienced a 100-year flood, which has a 1% chance of happening in any given year, doesn’t mean the city shouldn’t prepare for one, said Nadene Wadsworth, of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
“Because of where Three Forks is located, near these rivers, it’s not a matter of if it will flood but when a large flood could take place,” she said.
In 2017, state officials began studying the Jefferson and Madison watersheds to update the floodplain maps for Three Forks, which were released in 2011 and which were largely based on data from the 1980s and 1990s.
The state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation recently published draft maps based on its study.
State and local officials are now presenting the draft maps to the public. The next meeting is Jan. 6.
Once FEMA accepts the draft maps from the state, the agency will begin its own public comment period. It could take years before the draft maps are officially adopted and replace the existing floodplain map.
The revisions to the Three Forks map are part of a broader floodplain update that will affect Broadwater, Jefferson, Madison and Gallatin counties as it will include new data on the Madison, Ruby, Jefferson, Beaverhead and South Boulder rivers and Mill and Indian creeks.
