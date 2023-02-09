The Manhattan Town Council will consider a local ordinance Thursday that aims to declare the town a “sanctuary for the unborn.”
The proposed ordinance aims to prevent the mailing and receipt of abortion pills and other materials used to perform abortions within city limits, and relies on a 150 year old federal law on “non-mailable items.” It would also put enforcement of the ordinance onto Manhattan citizens.
The town council will discuss the ordinance during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at 207 S 6th St. in Manhattan. Manhattan Town Council Member Josh Powell requested that the ordinance be reviewed by the council.
Thursday’s meeting will consist of a presentation by Powell and Mark Lee Dickson, of Texas, an anti-abortion advocate who has helped pass similar ordinances across the country. Powell said that the town council will then decide whether to pursue the ordinance.
The ordinance comes from the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, which was founded by Dickson.
Dickson began work on crafting similar ordinances in his home state in 2019. Since then, the initiative has passed ordinances in 65 cities in Texas, Nebraska, Ohio, Louisiana, Iowa and Nebraska.
The ordinances have been met with resistance in some places. NPR reported that New Mexico’s attorney general filed a lawsuit requesting that the state’s Supreme Court stop the enforcement of Dickson’s ordinances.
Powell said he reached out to Dickson in December about an ordinance for Manhattan, but did not hear back from him until last week.
“It’s been a whirlwind for sure, it’s just has happened so fast,” Powell said.
The majority of the cities that have passed similar ordinances used language that explicitly prohibits abortion, while a handful have used their ordinances as “de facto abortion bans,” according to documents provided by Dickson.
The proposed ordinance in Manhattan would act as a de facto ban, and would be the first such ordinance in the state, according to Dickson.
Dickson said that the language of a de facto abortion ban ordinance has “the same results as an explicit abortion ban.”
He said it would create the same environment as an abortion free community by preventing the mailing and receipt of abortion drugs, surgical tools and other items used to perform abortions.
The ordinance gets its legal teeth from the Comstock Act, which was originally passed by Congress in 1873.
That law includes sections that list non-mailable materials, which includes obscene material and articles, instruments, substances, drugs, medicines, advertisements that would lead a person to use those items for an abortion.
However, an opinion from the general counsel of the U.S. Postal Service in December indicated that the Comstock Act would not prevent mailing of certain drugs, like mifepristone and misoprostol, that are used to perform abortions “where the sender lacks the intent” of the person receiving the drugs.
But Dickson said that Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has shown support for his interpretation of the federal law.
Knudsen signed a pair of letters in January and February with attorneys general from across the U.S. that outlined that the Comstock Act was the law of the land.
While the Comstock Act could provide legal grounds to prevent abortion-related materials from coming and going in the mail in Manhattan, it would be up to citizens of the town to enforce the ordinance.
Dickson said the private enforcement mechanism allows private citizens to file a lawsuit against people who have violated the Comstock Act.
People also have up to six years from an alleged incident to file a lawsuit, according to the ordinance. Violation of that federal law could lead to a fine of $100,000, according to the ordinance.
Powell was in favor of the private enforcement mechanism. There could be changes made to the ordinance, which would depend on meetings with Manhattan’s town attorney.
“I want to be a good representative to the constituents of Manhattan, and don’t want to violate Montana law at all,” he said.
