The Manhattan Town Council will consider a local ordinance Thursday that aims to declare the town a “sanctuary for the unborn.”

The proposed ordinance aims to prevent the mailing and receipt of abortion pills and other materials used to perform abortions within city limits, and relies on a 150 year old federal law on “non-mailable items.” It would also put enforcement of the ordinance onto Manhattan citizens.

The town council will discuss the ordinance during its meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday at 207 S 6th St. in Manhattan. Manhattan Town Council Member Josh Powell requested that the ordinance be reviewed by the council.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

