Residents in Logan will have a second chance to decide whether to create a water and sewer district in the small town.
The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved calling an election for the formation of the Logan Water and Sewer District. The election will be conducted by mail, and will be held May 2 during the school and special districts election.
Logan residents will also vote for a five-member board to run the district during the election.
This is the second attempt at creating a voter-approved water sewer district in Logan. Residents pushed for an election, and were successful at getting the question on ballots last year.
However, not enough votes were cast to form the district.
Jay McCurry, owner of the Land of Magic steakhouse in Logan, submitted petitions to the county in both attempts. McCurry said during the commission meeting that weak voter turnout sunk the first go-round for the proposed water and sewer district.
He said that a lot of people didn’t vote in favor of the district because they thought it was going to be a homeowners association.
McCurry and other proponents of the district changed their strategy for the latest iteration, going door-to-door, sending emails and texts, and putting more information about the district on social media to inform residents about its purpose.
Logan resident Jeremy Nichols said that the town has ended up with city-sized lots with country plumbing.
He said that a water and sewer district would bolster health and safety for Logan residents. He added that getting rid of the drain fields would open up more space on lots in the town, and would hopefully increase property values.
The average lot size in Logan is about 50 feet by 140 feet, and there is a concern that wells could be contaminated because of a lack of space to place new septic drainage fields.
McCurry said that drain fields last up to 30 years, and replacing them is cost prohibitive — a new septic drainage field in a floodplain costs about $40,000, he said.
The cost per month for a water and sewer district could be much lower. McCurry gave examples of the low rates other rural water and sewer districts in Harrison and Willow Creek. Residents in those districts pay about $30 or $40 for the service.
Logan is one of the last affordable places to live in the county, and the proposed district could help keep it that way, McCurry said.
“It’s important that we get a sewer system in there to protect all of the homes that we have now,” McCurry said.
Others spoke in favor of the district at the meeting. Some people addressed the issue of old septic systems and drainage fields being made of old creosote-treated railroad ties. One person discovered such a system when his truck fell through the earth and into a series of subterranean railroad ties.
Commissioners Jennifer Boyer and Zach Brown both supported the proposed district. Boyer said that the health and safety benefits of the district would be tremendous.
“This is essentially the only way forward for businesses and residents to use their properties moving forward,” Boyer said.
