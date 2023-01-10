Let the news come to you

Residents in Logan will have a second chance to decide whether to create a water and sewer district in the small town.

The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved calling an election for the formation of the Logan Water and Sewer District. The election will be conducted by mail, and will be held May 2 during the school and special districts election.

Logan residents will also vote for a five-member board to run the district during the election.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

