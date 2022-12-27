Let the news come to you

Residents of Logan are once again petitioning to create their own water and sewer district.

The Gallatin County Commission certified a voter-signed petition to create the Logan Water and Sewer District. The commission will decide whether to send the question of creating a district to voters on Jan. 10.

This is the second attempt at creating a water and sewer district in Logan. Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said during the commission’s meeting Tuesday that the previous district was approved by voters.


