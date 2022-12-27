Residents of Logan are once again petitioning to create their own water and sewer district.
The Gallatin County Commission certified a voter-signed petition to create the Logan Water and Sewer District. The commission will decide whether to send the question of creating a district to voters on Jan. 10.
This is the second attempt at creating a water and sewer district in Logan. Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said during the commission’s meeting Tuesday that the previous district was approved by voters.
But not enough people voted in the election for the creation of the district to qualify, meaning it failed despite community support.
The latest petition barely passed the signature gathering threshold outlined in state law, which requires at least 10% of registered voters to sign.
There are 47 registered voters in the proposed district in Logan, but only five signatures, or just over 10%, were accepted by the county. Almost 40 people signed the petition but the majority of the signatures did not meet requirements on the petition, like adding postal codes on the signature line.
Semerad said that the boundaries of the district have changed slightly since the previous version.
Jay McCurry submitted the petition to the county. He said that the changes were simple, like excluding landowners who had previously pushed against creating a district whose land was on the edges of the old boundaries.
McCurry said that there are still some people who did not want to be a part of the district, but trying to exclude them from the proposal would have made “Swiss cheese” out of the district.
The reason for proposing a water and sewer district is the same as last year. There is a concern that wells in Logan could get contaminated due to the small average lot size of 50 feet by 140 feet.
There are no sewer lines in the town, and people are reliant on wells and septic drainage fields to deal with waste.
McCurry said that if a septic system were to fail, then a replacement area is needed. Because of the small lot size, those areas tend to be close to a neighboring well.
Jennifer Nichols stumped for the previous proposal, and has done the same for the newest version of the Logan Water and Sewer District.
She said the campaign to gather support for the district was much more organized this time, and that a focus was on asking community members to submit questions about what having a water and sewer district would mean for Logan.
Nichols said that one of the most asked questions was about the cost of a district. Nichols said that she is still unsure of what the final cost could be, adding that federal and state grants would cut into the total price at first.
Then the plan would be to apply for a federal loan, which is where monthly rate payments would kick in, she said.
Another was about what would happen to pre-existing wells. Nichols said that people would keep their wells, and that if the district is created and grants are secured it could open up opportunities for more wells.
Nichols said that the water and sewer district is “still extremely needed.”
“We actually want Logan to be a community, and we don’t want to lose our community,” Nichols said.
