Collective Elevation, Dispenary, Bozeman
Buy Now

Jars of marijuana are on display beneath a glass case on June 3 at Collective Elevation.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Voters will get the rare second chance to decide whether to increase the sales taxes on marijuana sold in Gallatin County.

In June, voters approved a pair of ballot questions that would have tacked on a local option sales tax to medical and recreational marijuana. The approved increase would have added a 3% tax hike to both.

However, the Gallatin County Commission rejected the tax increase shortly after because public notices required by state law were not published in time.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.