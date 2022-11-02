Voters will get the rare second chance to decide whether to increase the sales taxes on marijuana sold in Gallatin County.
In June, voters approved a pair of ballot questions that would have tacked on a local option sales tax to medical and recreational marijuana. The approved increase would have added a 3% tax hike to both.
The questions reappeared on voters’ November ballots, looking nearly identical to the earlier version. Should they pass, the local option sales tax would go into effect on March 1, 2023.
The county would retain 50% of the tax revenue, while municipalities in Gallatin County would get 45% distributed based on population share. The last 5% would go to the Montana Department of Revenue.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that he was not concerned whether both questions would pass again.
“The results were pretty convincing both times, if voters change their mind then voters change their minds,” Brown said.
About 77% of voters in the county were in favor of the increase in sales tax for recreational marijuana, while 56% approved the increase in medical marijuana.
The plan originally was to put the tax money generated from the local option sales taxes toward mental health. Brown said that the county is still committed to that, but could not give specifics on how the tax revenue would bolster mental health services in the county.
He said that because of the large amount of flux in the county’s mental health system it was hard to make a decision on how to exactly use the money.
“Getting more refined is not really possible at this time, and also we don’t really know if the taxes were to pass exactly how much money we would get,” Brown said.
Pepper Petersen, the president and CEO of the Montana Cannabis Guild, said he assumed that the recreational local option sales tax would easily be approved again, but that the medical tax is “50/50.”
He said that some in the marijuana community in the state have been complaining more about taxation, adding that people tend to understand that when there is taxation that means more government and public acceptance.
“I remind them all the time when there’s a local option sales tax you’re on safe ground politically,” Petersen said.
Even so, Petersen did not like the idea of medical marijuana being taxed more than it already is.
Both recreational and medical marijuana are already taxed at the state level. Should both ballot questions pass they will stack with the state’s tax rate of 20% for recreational and 4% for medical.
So far 16 counties have approved local option sales taxes on marijuana, but only Missoula County and Ravalli County voters have rejected a local option tax on medical marijuana.
“Taxing medicine is immoral… we don’t tax Tylenol like that,” Petersen said.
