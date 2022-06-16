In spite of a spate of gray skies, the official beginning of summer is rapidly approaching and local farmers, foodmakers, and artists are gearing up for Bozeman’s summer farmers markets.
The Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market opens for the season on Saturday at the Haynes Pavilion in the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, off of East Tamarack Street.
The market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Sept. 10, excluding July 23, which is the weekend of the 2022 Big Sky Country State Fair.
In recent seasons, the Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market has limited the number of vendors due to COVID-19. But this season the market will be back to full capacity.
“We’re going to have about twice as many vendors as the past two seasons,” said Sarah Friedrich, who manages the market for Career Transitions, a Belgrade nonprofit. “We have a lot of new products and new people. It’s going to be a really fun energy.”
The market has around 125 reserved vendors according to Friedrich, and lottery spots are available for sellers to snag in the morning before the market opens.
Vendors sell local products ranging from whole produce and meat, to prepared foods like pierogies and jams, to local art, pottery, and jewelry. One vendor sells miniature clothes and accessories specifically for 18-inch dolls.
Friedrich says she buys all of her produce from the market in the summer.
“Fresh food is what I look forward to every market. It’s unmatched,” she said. “It’s so fun to shake a farmer’s hand, look them in the eye, and know exactly where that product is coming from.”
The Gallatin Valley Farmers’ Market isn’t the only Bozeman bazaar opening for summer.
The Bozeman Farmers’ Market opens for its 20th season on Tuesday, June 21, from 5 p.m. 8 p.m at Lindley Park. This market will be held every Tuesday until Sept. 13.
The Bozeman Farmers’ Market will have over 100 regular vendors according to their website, and also has a day-of lottery system to fill empty vendor spots.
The two farmers markets feature some of the same vendors — usual suspects like Amaltheia Dairy, Chance Farm and 3 Fiddles Farm.
The Bozeman Farmers’ Market is open-air, but still operates on rainy days.
