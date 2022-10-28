With the goal of safely discarding extra pills and expired prescriptions cluttering medicine cabinets, Gallatin County will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a biannual event hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be underway in Gallatin County with several collection sites open Saturday to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
The event is held every April and October, with the hopes it will reduce the rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisoning or drug overdoses, in the U.S.
“As we face an epidemic of opioid deaths, overdoses, and addictions, I urge Montanans to help protect their loved ones, friends, and community by disposing of unused or expired prescription drugs at collection sites across the state,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a press release.
During the April 2022 event, Montanans turned in 1,513 pounds of prescription drugs at 33 collection sites. Thirty-two law enforcement agencies participated, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
In Montana, officials have been concerned with a rising number of opioid-related overdoses and overdose 911 calls.
Last year, 49 people died of opioid-linked overdoses in Montana. The state has already seen double the number of overdoses in 2022.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Montana saw 101 overdose deaths between January and Oct. 11.
Emergency calls related to overdoses also increased, with the state averaging 70 calls per month in 2021. That’s compared to an average of 45 calls per month in 2020 and 24 monthly calls in 2019, according to DPHHS.
Nationwide, overdose deaths have also seen an increase. Last year, nationwide drug overdoses topped 100,000 deaths.
More than 27 sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal agencies across Montana are participating in Saturday’s Take Back Day, offering collection sites for prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There are several collection sites listed for Gallatin County, including the Montana State University Police Department, at 1750 S. 7th Ave., and the Ennis Police Department at 328 W. Main St., in Ennis.
The Missouri River Drug Task Force is hosting a collection site at the Law and Justice Center, at 614 S. 16th Ave., will accept unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the MRDTF site will not accept needles, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, pressurized canisters or chemotherapy and radioactive substances during the event.