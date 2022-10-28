Let the news come to you

With the goal of safely discarding extra pills and expired prescriptions cluttering medicine cabinets, Gallatin County will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a biannual event hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, will be underway in Gallatin County with several collection sites open Saturday to safely dispose of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

The event is held every April and October, with the hopes it will reduce the rates of prescription drug abuse, accidental poisoning or drug overdoses, in the U.S.


