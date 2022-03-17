Two experienced attorneys are running in the hopes of unseating longtime Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert.
Deputy County Attorney Bjorn Boyer and Audrey Cromwell filed as Democrats and will face each other in the June 7 primary. Lambert, a Republican seeking reelection, has held the office for 26 years.
Boyer joined the county attorney’s office in 2014, working primarily as a prosecutor. He expanded his caseload to include abuse and neglect cases following a colleague's departure.
The county attorney isn’t a politician or a figurehead, Boyer said. He added that the county attorney should be the public image of the office, especially when it comes to prosecuting high-profile cases.
“Whoever gets the job on day one is going to have a lot of case files on their desk, they’re going to need to know how to prosecute those cases,” Boyer said.
Cromwell started her firm, Cromwell Law, in Bozeman after working as a prosecutor in the Missoula County Attorney’s Office and public defender in Billings. She has worked as a judge pro tempore since 2014, filling in at justice court when needed.
Cromwell’s experience on the bench has allowed her to better understand the background work to make cases move more efficiently through the legal system.
She hopes to bring new strategies to the office to make caseloads move quicker through district court.
“I think that the approaches that the current office is taking leads to a lot of waste and frustration to the process,” Cromwell said.
One such strategy Cromwell discussed would be the usage of a diversion program for low-level drug offenders through the county attorney’s office — a point Boyer suggested, too.
The crux of Boyer and Cromwell’s idea relies on using treatment and rehabilitation to break the cycle of a person repeatedly entering the judicial system.
Cromwell said that if a person could be put into treatment immediately through the county attorney’s office rather than on probation, it would help to unclog the district court’s docket.
Some options to break the cycle could be with drug courts, mental health courts and family courts for abuse and neglect cases.
Boyer said a mental health court could be highly effective. Mental health plays a big role in crime and recidivism, he said. Getting face-time with a judge, providing services and creating accountability could lead to solutions.
Property crimes are a large part of Boyer’s caseload, too. He said a lot of times addiction is involved in those crimes. The goal is to make the victim whole financially, but in some cases that can take years.
Rather than having a person serve prison time, or go through a lengthy trial process, diverting the offender to treatment would help both parties, he said.
Cromwell said that partnerships are crucial to making those types of treatment options work. A willing judge, psychiatrists, community specialist and more would be needed.
Lambert said he filed to run again because of the increase in crime around the United States, particularly during the summer of 2020.
The defund the police movement was troubling to him, especially since calls for a reduction in police spending made their way to the Bozeman City Commission.
The city commission ultimately did reduce the Bozeman Police Department’s budget by $61,000 in 2020.
“Our people need a county attorney who backs law enforcement,” Lambert said.
Lambert said that expanding treatment courts and diversion programs has been a legislative priority for county attorneys. Lambert was a founding member of the county’s treatment court that is now led by district court Judge John Brown.
He also created the Virgil Project with district Court Judge Peter Ohman and public defender Eric Brewer. Lambert said that the project is similar to a mental health court in that it looks at people who are low-risk offenders with mental health issues.
However, the Virgil Project has not been able to translate into court, Lambert said.
He agreed that an expanded treatment court or diversion program could lighten the district court’s caseload. Both Boyer and Lambert said that money would be the deciding factor.
“That’s the other big piece, is where do you get the funding from,” Boyer said. “Right now I think we have a county commission that is focused on mental health.”
Cromwell said that there is a large backlog of sexual crimes against women building up at the Gallatin County Attorney’s office — a point that Lambert disputed.
“I don’t believe domestic or sex assault cases are being put on hold or being delayed anymore than the rest of the work that we need to do,” Lambert said.
Cromwell’s approach would be to create a prosecutorial unit that focused on violent crimes against women, adding that attorneys that would comprise that unit would have trauma training.
“I take violence against women really seriously, the longer those cases take to process, the more harmful it can be to women who have undergone those experiences,” she said.
The county attorney’s office already has four specialized teams, Lambert said.
One for children who have suffered sexual assault and physical violence — which he represents — a sexual assault response team, domestic violence response team and a high risk team for domestic violence operate through the county attorney’s office.
“I appreciate what is said, but we’ve walked the walk,” Lambert said.