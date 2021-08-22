Law enforcement office to be built in new Three Forks area rest stop By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 22, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A Bozeman developer negotiated a deal with Montana Department of Transportation to move a rest stop on 19th Avenue in Bozeman to Three Forks. Provided rendering Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The developer of a rest stop being built off Interstate 90 near Three Forks is planning to build a law enforcement office in the facility.The addition to the building plans are a result of input from a nearby resident concerned with public safety in the area as a result of the planned rest area. The rest stop is being built as part of an unusual deal between a developer and the Montana Department of Transportation.Developer Craig Rickert is building a new rest area off I-90 and Highway 287 in Three Forks in exchange for the property of the rest area on 19th Avenue in Bozeman. Once the Three Forks rest area is complete, Rickert will acquire the 19th Avenue property and owe the state for the difference between what construction costs and the $3.8 million value of the Bozeman site. Though not included in the original plans, MDT Butte District Administrator William Fogarty said Friday state officials responded to a citizen comment about adding in space for law enforcement.The comment came up during a town hall meeting in July, where residents also criticized officials for not giving them notice about the project sooner.MDT is discussing the plan with the Broadwater County Sheriff’s office, Montana Highway Patrol and MDT’s Motor Carrier Services branch, Fogarty said. What the interior will look like is still up in the air, but Fogarty said the emblems of all the agencies will be posted on the outside of the office, which will have one-way security windows.Fogarty said he doesn’t expect there will be a permanent officer stationed at the rest stop, but instead it will be used on an as-needed basis. For example, the office would give Broadwater County Sheriff’s deputies a space to do work when they are in the area, Fogarty said.Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan couldn’t be reached for comment Friday, but, in a press release announcing the office’s addition earlier in the week, Meehan said the office will fill a need.“The law enforcement office space and consistent officer presence will contribute toward the infrastructure needed to better respond to area demands and the public safety concerns expressed by residents,” Meehan said in the press release.Grading on the construction site has begun, Rickert said Friday.The total cost of the law enforcement office is still to be determined. Its costs will come out of the credit Rickert owes MDT after the rest area is open, Fogarty said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Rest Area William Fogarty Highway Building Industry Motor Vehicle Transports Wynn Meehan Craig Rickert Law Enforcement Office Mdt Butte District Administrator

Nora Shelly
City government reporter 