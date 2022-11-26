Marty Lambert found out he would become the next Gallatin County attorney through a note.
It was in the courtroom of one of his mentors, Judge Tom Olson. His other mentor, Judge Mike Salvagni, was transitioning from his post as county attorney to become a district court judge in Gallatin County.
Olson called Lambert to the bench. With a hint of a smile, he slipped Lambert a note.
It read “Marty Lambert, Gallatin County Attorney.”
At that point, Lambert had been working in the county attorney’s office for 13 years. He compared waiting to find out who the next county attorney would be to a jury trial.
“You hope, you think, that you've made a good case,” Lambert said. “I think that your work that you've done and your career would support the notion and you're the guy.”
Lambert was appointed to the position in 1997, and would go on to become the longest serving county attorney in Gallatin County's history. He's been a fixture in the office, winning reelection six times.
After losing a tight race against Democratic challenger Audrey Cromwell this year, Lambert will be leaving the office.
Until Cromwell is sworn in late next month, Lambert has work to do — work that he has done for nearly 40 years.
Lambert has spent nearly his entire legal career in the county attorney’s office. He interned under former Gallatin County Attorney Don White from 1981 to 1982 while still attending law school at the University of Montana.
There wasn’t a job available in the office when Lambert graduated the following year, so he started his own practice in Great Falls. However, it was short lived.
Salvagni called and told him the Gallatin County Commission had approved a new position in the office, and he wanted Lambert to take it.
Lambert said that he needed some time to discuss with his wife Kathryn — she was a year behind him in law school and the couple were already preparing for a life in Great Falls.
“So I said, ‘sure that's good, this is great. How much time do I have to get back to you,’” Lambert said. “And he says, ‘you have until tomorrow morning.’”
Lambert’s career in the office officially began in August 1983.
Salvagni and Olson were major influences on Lambert's career.
Lambert described himself as a “hip shooter” early in his career, something Salvagani worked to show Lambert the folly of. Lambert said that Salvagni taught him to be careful and analytic, and to be sure to do a thorough review of factual circumstances in a case.
Olson taught Lambert how to try cases in front of a jury, something that he said has become a lost art. He added that he owed a lot of the success he’s had in a courtroom to Olson. One of the things that Olson taught him was that a trial “is not all about you.”
Lambert tried numerous cases as a prosecutor during his time as a deputy county attorney, but one that stuck out to him was the 1991 trial of Brett Byers.
Byers was convicted for killing James Clevenger and Brian Boeder in their dorm room at Montana State University.
Lambert tried the case in Olson’s court with Salvagni at his side. He said it was a high profile, statewide case, and one where the lessons he’d learned from his mentors came into play.
He recalled that the jury deliberated for two hours, which “terrified” him.
Two years ago Lambert revisited the case when Byers was denied parole for a third time.
When Lambert was appointed to the Gallatin County attorney position, he had spent much of his career focused on prosecuting cases. The job requires skill in that area, but also a breadth of knowledge on the civil side, like giving counsel to the Gallatin County Commission on land use.
Lambert’s first real test on that side of the job came when J.M. Huber, a New Jersey-based chemical company, wanted to drill for coalbed methane in Bozeman Pass.
Lambert said that the company believed they would have no issues drilling in the area, but he said where J.M. Huber was on zoned property that prohibited the action.
Ultimately, the Gallatin County Commission created an emergency zoning district to halt coalbed methane exploration in 2002, and the company was later denied a permit to drill a test well in the Jackson Creek area.
Striking a balance between work and home life seemed hard, but not impossible for Lambert. He recalled a time when his mother said he had become “very clinical.”
She read about a crime and Lambert said he started giving a clinical description of it.
“She paused and she looked at me, she says, ‘you know, you're becoming very hard,’” Lambert said. “And you never forget that when that comes from your mom.”
Lambert said that a person has to be able to separate from the emotional aspects of even the most horrible of cases, like people being murdered or the sexual assault of children.
“I believed very much in the work and I handled it and I could do it,” Lambert said. “How does that affect you in the long run? It has to, as my mother pointed out to me.”
Kathryn, Lambert’s wife, said that her husband has always been kind and tenderhearted. That quality became more refined during his tenure as county attorney, especially in his interactions with victims and victims’ families.
The family unit came first, she said. He would use the exit door from his office to change from county attorney to dad and husband, Kathryn added.
Lambert said that throughout his career, his wife has been vital in providing a take that is completely separate from the “local government world” that he lived in.
“It is very important that you have that, that every every political official, every elected official should have a Kathryn,” Lambert said.
The end of the road is in sight for Lambert, but he’s still figuring out what to do next. Kathryn said he’s worked 40 to 60 hours a week, and there’s no way that he would do nothing.
Lambert typically put others first when he described the successes he’s had as a county attorney, whether it be giving credit to his deputy county attorneys as the ones that “really get the work done,” or lauding relationships he’s built in the county.
For example, Lambert credited Christina Powell, the executive director of the Bozeman Help Center, for teaching him about sexual and domestic violence.
“You know, you are not the office,” Lambert said. “The office belongs to the people, you're serving the people and you're working with people.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.