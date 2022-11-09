Election Day
Buy Now

Voters with questions about their ballots wait in line at the Gallatin County Court House on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The lead in the Gallatin County attorney race changed hands with the latest round of preliminary results released Wednesday afternoon, with Republican incumbent Marty Lambert pulling ahead of his Democratic challenger.

Lambert took a narrow lead over local attorney and Democrat Audrey Cromwell, according to the results released by the Gallatin County Elections Office just before 5 p.m. Lambert had received 21,584 votes, or 50.2% of the vote, while Cromwell had 21,330, or 49.6% of the vote.

Cromwell held a slight lead in the results released late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. When the elections office resumed its count Wednesday, she led by 42 votes.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.