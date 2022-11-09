The lead in the Gallatin County attorney race changed hands with the latest round of preliminary results released Wednesday afternoon, with Republican incumbent Marty Lambert pulling ahead of his Democratic challenger.
Lambert took a narrow lead over local attorney and Democrat Audrey Cromwell, according to the results released by the Gallatin County Elections Office just before 5 p.m. Lambert had received 21,584 votes, or 50.2% of the vote, while Cromwell had 21,330, or 49.6% of the vote.
Cromwell held a slight lead in the results released late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. When the elections office resumed its count Wednesday, she led by 42 votes.
There were about 5,800 ballots left to count Wednesday morning, according to the Gallatin County Election Office. A batch of results was released just before 5 p.m., showing the tables had turned in the race.
There are still more ballots left to count, but after the latest update, 42,998 have been counted in the county attorney race.
Lambert did not respond to a request for comment by deadline. Lambert has held the position for six terms since first being appointed to the office in 1997.
Cromwell said in an interview with the Chronicle Wednesday afternoon that she was hopeful the race would go her way.
“I thought it was going to be close because I was taking on an entrenched incumbent,” Cromwell said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this close.”
Cromwell said that she was proud of her campaign, and thankful for everyone that worked on it. She added that she out fundraised Lambert by a wide margin.
For example, in Cromwell’s latest financial filing report for the between September and October, she added $11,247. In the report for the period between August and September, she received $9,651.76.
Lambert received $1,350 in the period between September and October, and $3,150 between August and September.
