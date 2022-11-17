A district court has ruled in favor of environmental groups that aimed to have a water discharge permit near the Gallatin River reexamined.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Montana Environmental Information Center sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality last year over the renewal of a water pollutant control system permit for the Lazy J South subdivision in Big Sky.
Judge Peter Ohman issued an order Monday siding with the environmental groups.
The order required DEQ to perform a new assessment of the permit to fully address criteria outlined in state law. That criteria required that the agency determine whether the permit would cause “nonsignificant changes” in existing water quality, and if there are “cumulative impacts.”
If the first criteria was met, DEQ had the discretion to not further review the permit under the second criteria established in the law. That’s what DEQ did, but the court’s order means the agency now has to examine the cumulative impacts in a new environmental analysis.
Moira Davin, a spokesperson for the state agency, said in an email that DEQ was still reviewing the order, and did not provide comment.
The lawsuit alleged that DEQ’s renewal of the permit was illegal because the agency did not consider the cumulative impact of another wastewater discharge source into a river that “is already unduly stressed by nutrient pollution.”
Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, said that the organization was encouraged by the ruling, but that the most important issue is a thorough assessment of pollution impacts on local waterways.
“It’s always been the issue that it’s a death by a thousand cuts,” Alsentzer said.
The Lazy J South subdivision is still under construction. It has 70 lots that are a mix of residential and commercial. The permit authorized discharges from the subdivision’s wastewater treatment facility, which was designed to remove up to 60% of the nitrogen in the wastewater.
Michener Creek and the Gallatin River are close to the discharge area — the Gallatin is about 1,800 feet away, according to court documents.
DEQ can allow for the degradation of high quality waters, like the Gallatin River, in certain circumstances outlined in state law, according to court documents.
The agency’s review process determined that the wastewater from the subdivision did not require further review for degradation because it did not act as a “new or increased source.”
This summer, DEQ made a preliminary decision that classified the Gallatin River as “impaired” by algal blooms from a nutrient imbalance in the river.
The court determined that DEQ had not “sufficiently reviewed” criteria outlined in state law relating to degradation of high quality water sources and permitting.
Derf Johnson, the deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, said that the order meant that the DEQ is required to look at all the different discharge inputs along waterways.
And how, when combined, those discharges could degrade waterways.
“In one sense it’s good for the Gallatin River,” Johnson said. “But our hope and intention is that this particular ruling is taken by the DEQ (and) applied broadly.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.