Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A district court has ruled in favor of environmental groups that aimed to have a water discharge permit near the Gallatin River reexamined.

Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Montana Environmental Information Center sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality last year over the renewal of a water pollutant control system permit for the Lazy J South subdivision in Big Sky.

Judge Peter Ohman issued an order Monday siding with the environmental groups.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.