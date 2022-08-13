 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'I can't imagine': With skilled nursing facilities in a financial bind, difficult choices loom

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Dan Johnson carefully walked the sidewalk to the entrance of Bridger Rehab & Care, cane in one hand, groceries in the other.

Employees let Dan through the door, and he proceeded toward the foyer stairs. He was making a delivery.

At the top of the stairs a yellow, triangular flag peeked through a window pane. The flag was connected to a wheelchair. The wheelchair belonged to Lonnie Johnson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility, and Dan’s wife.

Bridger Rehab & Care
Buy Now

Lonnie Johnson sits under a skylight in a hallway at Bridger Rehab & Care on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Johnson has been a resident at the skilled nursing facility since 2019, and will be moving to the Gallatin County Rest Home after Bridger Rehab & Care is set to close in September.
Bridger Rehab & Care
Buy Now

Bridger Rehab & Care, a skilled nursing facility in Bozeman, is pictured on Friday, August 12, 2022. The facility is set to close in September.
Bridger Rehab & Care
Buy Now

Lonnie Johnson says goodbye to her husband, Dan Johnson, after he brought groceries to her at Bridger Rehab & Care on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Johnson has been a resident at the skilled nursing facility since 2019, and will be moving to the Gallatin County Rest Home after Bridger Rehab & Care is set to close in September.
Rest home

Vic Barrios is pictured in his Marine Corps dress blues with the Bridger Mountains in the background.
Bridger Rehab & Care
Buy Now

Lonnie Johnson clasps her hands while sitting in the cafeteria at Bridger Rehab & Care on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Johnson has been a resident at the skilled nursing facility since 2019, and will be moving to the Gallatin County Rest Home after Bridger Rehab & Care is set to close in September.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK