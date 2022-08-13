'I can't imagine': With skilled nursing facilities in a financial bind, difficult choices loom

Dan Johnson carefully walked the sidewalk to the entrance of Bridger Rehab & Care, cane in one hand, groceries in the other.
Employees let Dan through the door, and he proceeded toward the foyer stairs. He was making a delivery.
At the top of the stairs a yellow, triangular flag peeked through a window pane. The flag was connected to a wheelchair. The wheelchair belonged to Lonnie Johnson, a resident of the skilled nursing facility, and Dan’s wife.
She knew he was coming. Her smile was bright — brighter than the piercing yellow of the flag, which waves goodbye whenever she leaves a room.
Lonnie has been a resident at the skilled nursing facility since 2019. She has multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the central nervous system. Dan had spent years taking care of her at home, but his aging body could no longer keep up with the rigors of 24-hour care.
“I just realized that of all the jobs I’ve had in my life, I was running a one-patient nursing home,” Dan said.
Soon, she and the nearly 30 other residents of the facility will be leaving.
Bridger Rehab & Care is one of many skilled nursing homes that accepts Medicaid shuttering this year in Montana.
And when that facility closes in September, the Gallatin Rest Home will be the last skilled nursing home with Medicaid beds in the county. However, the rest home has been struggling financially for a decade.
The problems that nursing homes like the rest home and others face are similar: aging buildings, staffing shortages and paying for expensive travel nurses. All are factors that eat into ailing budgets.
Low Medicaid reimbursement rates from the state, which the Gallatin Rest Home and Bridger Rehab & Care rely on, are at the heart of many of the issues. For example, the rest home loses $100 per day per person because the Medicaid rates do not cover the full cost of care.
But Lonnie is one of the lucky ones. She will get to stay in Bozeman, and in the coming weeks will move to the rest home. The future of that facility is unclear, but a ballot question asking voters if they want to fund the rest home could help the struggling nursing home.
The Root
Montana had 70 nursing homes at the start of this year. Facility closures either completed or in process will shrink that number to 63.
Wendy Soulek, the CEO of Lantis Enterprises — the company that runs Bridger — said that there are many challenges facing long-term care facilities.
Cost of living, housing, staffing shortages and low Medicaid rates are behind the facility’s closure.
“All facilities are facing the same cost disparity throughout Montana, including the urban areas. I pray closure does not have to happen anywhere else,” Soulek said.
The facility had 29 residents, which historically would have been a break-even point financially, she said. But costs began to escalate when Bridger began hiring more traveling nurses to fill staffing gaps.
Bridger had over 30 care providers, 12 of whom were employed by the facility. The rest were traveling nurses or agency staff.
For comparison, the Gallatin Rest Home has six nurses and 11 certified nursing assistants on the payroll. The rest of the nursing staff of about 26 is made up of travel nurses.
And the cost of those nurses dwarves what the facility pays in-house staff.
Darcel Vaughn, the Gallatin Rest Home administrator, said that contracts with travel nurse agencies include pay and additional money for transportation and mileage.
For example, a contracted registered nurse can make between $75 and $86 an hour at the rest home.
“I could hire two people permanently at least for what I am paying for one contractor,” Vaughn said.
Medicaid is a financial driver for both facilities. Soulek said that it costs roughly $356 per day to care for skilled nursing residents. The Medicaid reimbursement rate was increased by 0.3% this year, bringing the daily payout rate to $212.93.
Medicare pays much better, but the payout is variable depending on a person’s diagnosis and what level of care they need, Vaughn said.
For now, the majority of the beds in the rest home are Medicaid. Vaughn hopes that soon the facility will be able to fill the Medicaid-heavy long-term care wing, which at full capacity would have 39 residents.
The rehab wing could be reopening soon, too, meaning the facility will begin to get Medicare cash flow.
Rose Hughes is the executive director of the Montana Health Care Association. That organization represents long-term care providers, like nursing homes and assisted living providers, by advocating and lobbying for them on the state and federal level.
Hughes said that all nursing homes use Medicaid as a payment method because 70% of people who seek out a facility rely on Medicaid to cover the costs of care.
She said that the Medicaid rates are the biggest challenges for skilled nursing facilities, and they don’t come close to paying the cost of caring for residents.
“We were not asking for a handout or bailout,” Hughes said. “Simply a fair Medicaid rate so the actual cost of care is covered. We are asking the state to pay for the service it is asking us to perform.”
Access for people reliant on Medicaid is likely to tighten, she said. That’s because facilities could begin to determine whether they can afford to have as many Medicaid patients as they used to.
Facilities, like the Gallatin Rest Home, are setting aside more beds for Medicare rehab. Those rehab beds are needed, and Medicare is a far better paying source, she said.
“The example I would use is that if two people were seeking care on the same day and one was Medicaid and one was Medicare, it is likely the Medicare covered individual would be admitted,” Hughes said.
Finding Home
Candy Barrios has been with her husband, Vic, for 45 years. Candy said that Vic was a pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps, and then became a commercial airline pilot with an interest in law.
After retiring, he was diagnosed with dementia.
Candy said that for the last three years she has kept her husband at home, becoming his de facto caregiver. She had planned to pack up and move from Belgrade to the South so that she and Vic could be closer to family.
That plan changed on July 11.
The pair were driving back from Alabama, when Vic suddenly had an episode that disrupted the trip. Candy brought him to a Veterans Affairs medical center in Wyoming, and made the decision to find a long-term care facility.
Candy and social workers from the VA began searching for a place closer to home that Vic could move to.
Candy said that she discovered that for the type of dementia care that her husband needed, it would cost $8,500 a month. The VA would cover $3,500 through his military disability.
But if she could find a VA-contracted facility, Candy would not have to face any out of pocket costs. A glimmer of hope presented itself: Bridger Care & Rehab fit the bill. But that hope was dashed when the facility’s closure was announced.
In a last minute stroke of luck, Candy was able to find a long-term care facility for her husband in Butte.
The closure also means the residents of Bridger Rehab & Care will need to be moved. Soulek said that the residents provided the facility with choices of where they wanted to go. The prospective facilities have to meet the resident’s needs, she said. If they don't, the search continues.
Lonnie Johnson was able to secure a room in the Gallatin Rest Home, allowing her to stay close to her husband Dan. The couple have been together for 60 years, and despite being in separate places, never stray too far from one another.
“I can’t imagine not being able to see him,” Lonnie said. “We text every night, we’re always in contact.”
The county’s skilled nursing facility aims to take up to 11 residents from Bridger Care & Rehab, and is in the process of moving people into the building.
Lonnie said that she has had a couple of months to get used to the change, and to prepare for the inevitability that her home of three years will be a thing of the past.
“It’s not just Dan, I’ve got friends here, my church is here,” she said.
Cost of Care
While Bridger Rehab & Care prepares to close its doors, the Gallatin Rest Home is still standing, but its future is uncertain.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the rest home’s finances have been in the red for the better part of a decade. Since 2012, the county has backfilled the facility’s financial losses with general fund money.
That money is used for essential services that the county is legally obligated to fund, like court services and the road and bridge department.
The county commission put $1.5 million toward the rest home this year from the general fund.
That figure was the result of zeroing out a variety of funding needs for the facility, like the capital fund for building upgrades.
“We know that we’ve gotten the budget as lean as possibly can be, and it's not going to be enough to even last us through the year,” Brown said.
That’s where a ballot question could come in to help solve the rest home’s financial woes. The intent of the question is to ask county voters whether they want to fund the Gallatin Rest Home with up to 9 mills, or tax mechanisms.
Should all those mills be used at once, they would produce $3.9 million in taxpayer money for the rest home.
If the question passes, Brown said that it would mean dedicated funding streaming in for perpetuity for the facility.
Vaughn, the Gallatin Rest Home Administrator, said that would be a game changer, and could be used to help upgrade the building — many windows do not work, and there is no air conditioning through much of the facility, particularly in resident’s rooms.
Getting air conditioning would be the first major expense should the levy pass, Vaughn said.
In general, the future of long-term nursing facilities is murky at best. Hughes, the executive director of the Montana Health Care Association, said that she would be surprised if there were not more facility closures.
She said the trend seems to be toward consolidation and higher occupancy in larger communities, while smaller and rural facilities close.
“If we care about our older Montanans, we will have to make a decision that they are worth the cost of good care when they are frail and vulnerable and without the resources to provide for themselves,” Hughes said.
The county gets solicitations every few weeks from private companies interested in buying the rest home, Brown said.
He said the decision on whether to keep operating the rest home won’t be decided by the possible failure of the ballot question.
In a scenario where the facility is sold or closed, a familiar story would be told. The rest home, just like Bridger Rehab & Care, would need to find a place for its residents.
Lonnie is set to move into the Gallatin Rest Home by next week. When asked if she’s worried about what could happen to the rest home, she signaled that she is okay with whatever comes next.
“I have a spiritual belief that God is going to take care of me, no matter what happens,” Lonnie said.
