The Montana Department of Transportation closed the rest area off Interstate 90 on North 19th Avenue this week, but a replacement rest area in Three Forks won’t open for months.
MDT cited “continued deterioration” of the building and maintenance issues as reasons behind the closure in a press release, but the department has planned for it to close for two years since striking a deal with a developer for the land.
The two-decade old rest area officially closed May 1.
Under the deal, Bozeman developer Craig Rickert took on building a new rest area for I-90 in Three Forks, near U.S. Highway 287, and in exchange would become the owner of the rest area property in Bozeman.
Once the Three Forks rest area is complete, Rickert will owe the state for the difference between what construction costs and the value of the Bozeman site. The department announced the unusual deal in 2021.
The rest area in Three Forks is largely complete, but still not open. According to a press release from the project team, the facility is now connected to a wastewater treatment system. Getting the site hooked up to utilities was a factor delaying the rest area’s opening, MDT officials said last fall.
Final work on the facility is ongoing but there is no set opening date yet, according to the press release, but it is slated to open sometime this summer.
In the meantime, the rest area on 19th Avenue is expected to remain permanently closed. Mike Murolo, facilities bureau chief with MDT, said on Thursday that they would have had to make repairs to the facility to keep it open, including to broken and leaking fixtures.
“It’s not really in good shape right now,” Murelo said.
Developer Craig Rickert did not respond to requests for comment about the future of the 19th Avenue site.
City of Bozeman spokesperson Takami Clark said in an email that there is an application related to the property to realign its boundaries “to accommodate a future development there,” but the city has not yet received any specific applications for development.
While Chik-fil-A confirmed to KBZK that they are “actively pursuing a new location in Bozeman at I-90 and 19th Avenue,” Clark said the city does not have any applications related to the popular fast-food chain.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.