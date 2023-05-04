Rest Area Land Swap
From left, Audra Patnaude, Taylor Burns, Lucy Patnaude, and Remington Patnaude stop for lunch on their way from Indiana to Seattle in 2021 at the Bozeman rest area.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Montana Department of Transportation closed the rest area off Interstate 90 on North 19th Avenue this week, but a replacement rest area in Three Forks won’t open for months.

MDT cited “continued deterioration” of the building and maintenance issues as reasons behind the closure in a press release, but the department has planned for it to close for two years since striking a deal with a developer for the land.

The two-decade old rest area officially closed May 1.


