Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Hyalite Canyon is notoriously busy, thanks in part to its proximity to the ever-expanding city of Bozeman, and a local nonprofit has worked to quantify just how busy it’s become.

The Friends of Hyalite Canyon recently posted two charts on Instagram depicting the monthly trends since 2019. Overall and unsurprisingly, the group found that weekends and summer months are the busiest.

“In 2013, [there were] around 20,755 [vehicles] in July,” said Bob Detrick, the vice president of Friends of Hyalite. The group tracks cars using five counters along the road. “By 2017... [it was] 35,600.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Laurenz Busch can be reached at 406-582-2633 or lbusch@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.