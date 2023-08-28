Hyalite Canyon is notoriously busy, thanks in part to its proximity to the ever-expanding city of Bozeman, and a local nonprofit has worked to quantify just how busy it’s become.
The Friends of Hyalite Canyon recently posted two charts on Instagram depicting the monthly trends since 2019. Overall and unsurprisingly, the group found that weekends and summer months are the busiest.
“In 2013, [there were] around 20,755 [vehicles] in July,” said Bob Detrick, the vice president of Friends of Hyalite. The group tracks cars using five counters along the road. “By 2017... [it was] 35,600.”
That dramatic increase can surely be blamed on Bozeman’s tremendous growth over the same timeframe, having increased around 43% from 2010 to 2020 — the pandemic caused even more growth. So, the data may not be all that surprising, but it does quantify our impact on Hyalite.
“There was definitely a shift that occurred during COVID,” said Peter Bennett, president of Friends of Hyalite. “But overall, what we’re seeing is that the population of Bozeman is obviously growing very fast and that’s reflected in the number of people that are going up there.”
Visitation numbers dropped after 2017’s peak, but again saw a significant increase as the pandemic gripped the country. Last July 33,394 cars drove up the canyon, 2,000 more than in 2020. Although summer months experience peak visitation for Hyalite, traffic remains in the thousands year-round.
Winter months often see 5,000-13,000 vehicles with passengers seeking out numerous recreational activities such as ice climbing and backcountry skiing.
The Forest Service estimates that the canyon sees 30,000 visitors a month in the winter and 60,000 in the summer.
Still, with more people comes more pressure on existing infrastructure. When parking fills, cars end up on the side of the road, causing a potential hazard for emergency vehicles. Without waste disposal, trash ends up in pit toilets when it should be packed out. And when more people have fires, especially those using pallets, trash — such as nails — is often left behind.
“It’s always been a place that struggles with being overused and loved to death,” said Cody Yeatts, a recreation management specialist with the Forest Service. “We are constantly working to improve facilities and provide more opportunity up there, but still, [we] probably realistically aren’t always keeping up with demand.”
Groups like Friends of Hyalite and the Forest Service spend their time looking after the area but that doesn’t negate our responsibility as visitors. For Bennett, although infrastructure projects could benefit the canyon, he says that part of the solution requires visitors to make more conscience decisions to stray from popular sites — to spread the love.
“We hear a lot of complaints about how crowded it is in certain places and how messed up it is. And the fact is that Hyalite is a big area and there’s a lot of potential,” Bennett said. “It’s just a matter of getting people to recognize that there’s more than just two or three places to go up there.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.