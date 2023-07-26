 Skip to main content
Hundreds gather at Gallatin Gateway meeting to oppose gravel pit

Over 250 people gathered at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday evening to share concerns about a proposed gravel mine at a private Gateway residency.

The meeting, led by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, lasted nearly three hours as government officials gave a presentation about the project and tried to answer frequently asked questions brought forth by residents.

The proposed project sets aside 129.9 acres off Gallatin Road, owned by the Black family, for a gravel pit. According to the project application, filed by mining company TMC, Inc in May, the mine would remove some 6 million cubic yards of rock from the property and crush it into gravel — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a reclamation date set for 2043.


A crowd gathers for the Opencut Mining gravel pit meeting at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
DEQ council members answer questions during the Opencut Mining gravel pit meeting at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
DEQ council members answer questions during the Opencut Mining gravel pit meeting at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
A man askes a question during the Opencut Mining gravel pit meeting at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
DEQ council members listen to questions during the Opencut Mining gravel pit meeting at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

