Hundreds gather at Gallatin Gateway meeting to oppose gravel pit

Over 250 people gathered at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center on Tuesday evening to share concerns about a proposed gravel mine at a private Gateway residency.
The meeting, led by Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, lasted nearly three hours as government officials gave a presentation about the project and tried to answer frequently asked questions brought forth by residents.
The proposed project sets aside 129.9 acres off Gallatin Road, owned by the Black family, for a gravel pit. According to the project application, filed by mining company TMC, Inc in May, the mine would remove some 6 million cubic yards of rock from the property and crush it into gravel — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a reclamation date set for 2043.
On Tuesday, residents were able to ask questions to officials — including representatives from the DEQ, Montana’s Department of Transportation, Fish Wildlife and Parks, and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation — but were not given a window to vocally share public comment during the meeting. Representatives from TMC, Inc and the Black family were also present.
DEQ is required to hold a public hearing if over 50% of residences within a half mile of the project site request one. For the last month, the newly-formed nonprofit Gateway Conservation Alliance has been educating residents about the project, and gained enough support to call for the hearing.
Tracie Gibbons, director of the Gateway Conservation Alliance, said in an interview Wednesday one goal for the meeting was to turn out as many people as possible to inform them of the proposal.
But while hundreds turned out to the meeting, Gibbons said the DEQ didn’t provide an opportunity to hear the public comment that she and other residents had prepared. Instead, the agencies addressed concerns brought forth in written public comment and then took questions.
In general, resident concerns focused on the gravel pit’s impacts to property values, declining environmental and river quality, and increased road danger from constant gravel trucks driving through Gallatin Canyon to Big Sky. Residents also pointed to hours of operation and noise and air pollution, and some have argued an area off Jack Creek Road near Ennis is a better location for the mine.
Moira Davin, spokesperson for the DEQ, described how the permitting process works for the agency and what they have the authority to regulate.
The 2021 Montana legislature passed House Bill 599, which overhauled the state’s Open Cut Mining Act and gutted DEQ’s authority to regulate environmental concerns and for impacted landowners to object to a project.
As long as a mining company addresses any technical concerns in an application as noted in a deficiency letter, the DEQ has no pathway to deny a permit. The environmental assessment is only procedural and does not give DEQ authority to regulate impacts, Davin said.
In a previous interview, the DEQ explained many of the landowner concerns, including road safety, hours of operation and the location of the pit, are out of the control of the agency.
Asked about the meeting on Wednesday, Davin wrote in an email, “an opportunity for public comment was provided via written submissions either at the meeting or online. Meeting attendees in-person were encouraged to visit one-on-one with DEQ and other agency staff about the proposed project before the interactive discussion.”
“The Department continues to accept public comment on the proposal through email or mail. DEQ values all forms of public participation,” Davin said.
Some residents expressed in the meeting they empathized with DEQ’s bind but did not feel like their concerns were addressed.
“The State of Montana employees have their hands tied by an unconstitutional law, HB 599. They had no way to provide relief or to encourage the 250 or so citizens who came to make their voices heard,” Gallatin Gateway resident Robert Sisson said in an interview Wednesday.
“I do not feel our voices were heard appropriately or properly. The DEQ’s refusal to take comments eliminated the ‘hearing’ part of the public hearing. As was stated multiple times, they were just checking a box and that public comment does not impact the decision to approve the permit, per HB 599,” Sisson said.
Gibbons said Wednesday the work opposing the gravel mine will still continue. At the forefront is the effort to continue educating residents about the project so they know what’s happening in their own backyards.
The other next step is to share their concerns with the Gallatin County Commissioners at an upcoming commission meeting. A specific meeting date hasn’t been nailed down yet, but there needs to be enough time to alert community members ahead of the meeting and rally them to come, Gibbons said.
Sisson, who is helping organize that meeting, said the county commissioners could use emergency interim zoning to protect Gateway from the project for six months to a year in order to buy more time for an in-depth conversation about growth and appropriate zoning.
The Gateway Conservation Alliance has also been exploring legal options to stop the gravel pit, Gibbons said. Their lawyer was at the meeting last night and advised the organizers that petitioning the county commissioners is the next step to take.
