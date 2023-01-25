Bozeman is inching closer to building its first year-round, 24-hour emergency shelter.
The Human Resources and Development Council will run the emergency shelter as part of its upcoming Community Commons campus, which is being built on 206 Griffin Drive, which will also house a food bank and a pay-what-you-can restaurant. Fundraising for the campus is ongoing.
The emergency shelter — dubbed Homeward Point to symbolize a space for people on their way home, but in need of a temporary place to stay — set a fundraising goal of $4.5 million last year.
So far, local governments and groups have raised more than $4.35 million for the shelter bringing it closer to its goal, according to a Wednesday press release from Gallatin County.
In 2021, the Gallatin County Commission granted $2.25 million from its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to Homeward Point, and challenged other organizations to match that contribution.
More than a dozen organizations, including local banks, bars, and the city of Bozeman, have pledged $2.1 million in matching funds.
“(Houselessness and urban camping) is an emotionally charged issue for many with no simple solutions,” County Commissioner Zach Brown said in the release. “However, this process of turning tough conversations and conflict into a tangible partnership has given me hope.”
Once open, Homeward Point would become the county’s first emergency shelter operating 24/7. It would make the work already taken on by HRDC’s Warming Center permanent.
Last year marked the first time Bozeman’s Warming Center, which typically operates from Nov. 1 to March 31, stayed open year-round and offered daytime hours through the winter.
According to the HRDC, the area’s housing crisis has created a steady increase of people seeking shelter at the Warming Center, even in warmer months.
“It just puts a lot of pressure on our building having people there 24-hours a day,” Brian Guyer, HRDC housing director, told the Chronicle last year.
“So we’ve gotten a firsthand look at some of the quite literal pressures at having 100 guests in the building all day long; stress on plumbing, water, electricity … these are the types of things that it’s good for us to learn before we move into a new facility,” Guyer added.
Once built, HRDC will transition its Warming Center operations over to Homeward Point, which plans to have 130 beds and six family suites — a bump from the Warming Center’s capacity of 120 people.
The new facility will also provide more space, privacy and one-on-one support than before, according to HRDC’s website.
Construction for Homeward Point will begin sometime this year, Emma Hamburg, HRDC’s outreach coordinator, said. It’s expected to take 12 to 18 months.
“While shelter is not the answer, it is a necessary landing spot to make space for working towards the solution, which includes housing that is affordable to the individuals and families that power this community,” HRDC President Heather Grenier said in the release.