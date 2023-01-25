HRDC Construction
Construction continues on the Human Resource Development Council's Community Commons campus on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Bozeman is inching closer to building its first year-round, 24-hour emergency shelter.

The Human Resources and Development Council will run the emergency shelter as part of its upcoming Community Commons campus, which is being built on 206 Griffin Drive, which will also house a food bank and a pay-what-you-can restaurant. Fundraising for the campus is ongoing.

The emergency shelter — dubbed Homeward Point to symbolize a space for people on their way home, but in need of a temporary place to stay — set a fundraising goal of $4.5 million last year.


