Over $3 million in federal money is coming to help build and rehabilitate affordable housing in Montana, and Belgrade is one of four places slated to receive a portion of the funding.
The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that $3.3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be available for affordable housing in Belgrade, Bigfork, Butte and Helena.
The Colorado Apartments in Belgrade will receive $668,000 in federal grant funding to “rehabilitate and preserve” the eight one-bedroom apartment units.
Those apartments are also part of the Human Resources Development Council’s portfolio of properties.
Heather Grenier, HRDC president, said that the units were built in the early 1990s, and that the organization has worked to keep the rent low despite not having any federal rent subsidies for the apartments.
Monthly rent for a unit in the Colorado Apartments is $700. Grenier said that all of the residents that live there are on a fixed income, and that the goal of the federal funding is to continue providing affordable housing in Belgrade.
The buildings are in desperate need of repairs, and Grenier said that the federal money would help to upgrade the apartments to make them more accessible.
For example, interior upgrades for flooring, energy efficient appliances and handrails to make the units more accessible for mobility-impaired residents make up the bulk of the work, Grenier said.
The money comes from the Home Investment Partnerships Program grant program, which is meant for the preservation of affordable housing for lower wage households, according to a release from the Montana Department of Commerce.
A spokesperson for the state agency said that the state receives an annual allocation from the HUD for Home Investment Partnerships Program grants and for federal Housing Trust Fund grants—the state received about $6.4 million combined for fiscal year 2022.
The projects in Belgrade, Big Fork, Butte and Helena were scored in a competitive ranking process, which includes metrics like geographic diversity and housing needs, affordability, long-term planning and management and readiness to get the proposed work done.
Start-up letters will be sent to developers outlining requirements for the grant funding, and developers like HRDC will have to follow federal guidelines for affordability, rent limitations and maintaining the property for safety.
A timeline for the project is not set yet, but Grenier is hopeful that the renovations are completed in less than a year.
HRDC had been planning for a couple of years on the balancing act of keeping rent low across its properties while also working to upgrade the Colorado Apartments. The grant funding was a good match for the amount of work needed for the units, Grenier said.
Belgrade is in dire need of affordable housing. Grenier referred to a 2021 study that indicated that 1,667 affordable housing units were needed to meet demand in the city. There is also a zero vacancy rate across all properties in Belgrade, she added.
Finding an affordable option has become more difficult, too. The number of units renting for less than $1,000 a month decreased by 27% from 2015 to 2020, Grenier said.
“Being able to preserve (the Colorado Apartments) and extend its life to keep those rents low is really critical to help meet the need in that community,” Grenier said.
