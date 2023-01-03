Let the news come to you

Over $3 million in federal money is coming to help build and rehabilitate affordable housing in Montana, and Belgrade is one of four places slated to receive a portion of the funding.

The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that $3.3 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be available for affordable housing in Belgrade, Bigfork, Butte and Helena.

The Colorado Apartments in Belgrade will receive $668,000 in federal grant funding to “rehabilitate and preserve” the eight one-bedroom apartment units.


