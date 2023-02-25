How 2017 state budget cuts are still affecting Gallatin County's mental health care

Andy Kemp became a case manager supervisor at the Gallatin Mental Health Center in 2017, and by the end of that year that position would be near obsolete.
Kemp oversaw six case managers — each had between 20 and 25 clients on their caseloads.
By the end of the year, Kemp only had one case manager left.
Case management is a multifaceted service for people with behavioral health issues, with the primary goal being to move people toward greater independence.
Managers, like Kemp, helped patients keep track of medication, make psychiatry appointments, or find housing. Some made sure that clients were able to get out of the house.
But in 2017, a financial scuffle between the governor and Legislature led to a cut in the state’s budget. The bulk of the cuts came from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, with a focus on targeted case management.
Soon after the cuts, Kemp’s team dissolved and valuable funding from targeted case management dried up. Over 100 clients with the Gallatin County-based mental health center relying on case managers were left without care.
“Our biggest fears were the individuals that we serve and work with just falling through the cracks,” he said.
Kemp, along with other providers and officials, believes the loss of case management in Gallatin County has played a large role in the state of crisis care — and mental health care — today.
Mary Windecker, the executive director of the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana, said cutting the case management service was like narrowing treatment options for a chronic illness.
“It’s the exact same as if you said ‘you have diabetes, don’t go to primary care, go to the emergency department,’” Windecker said.
Deep cut
Targeted case management for children and adults is a reimbursable service, similar to how Medicaid beds in a skilled nursing facility operate.
The service is handled by a provider, and that provider is then reimbursed for the cost of care, typically through Medicaid.
In 2017, the Montana Legislature had an ultimatum to contend with: increase taxes or cut funding.
That ultimatum came from then Gov. Steve Bullock, according to Windecker.
Windecker recalled that the governor wanted to increase taxes out of concern for possible revenue shortfalls in 2018 and 2019, or cut $110 million over that same period of time.
The Republican-controlled Legislature rejected raising taxes, and the governor stuck to his word.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown was a legislator during that time. He said that DPHHS had one of the largest budgets in the state, and one of the deepest cuts could come from eliminating case management.
DPHHS already saw budget cuts from the regular session that year — nearly $14 million had already been slashed for provider rates and targeted case management for children and adults, according to the Montana Budget and Policy Center.
Windecker said another round came during the special session called by Bullock in 2017, with an additional $18 million docked from an already hampered case management budget.
It took a while for the effects of the cuts to become apparent within Gallatin County’s mental health care infrastructure, but was like “removing a bandage from a gushing wound,” Brown said.
The reimbursement revenue generated from case management was like the financial glue in WMMHC’s revenue model. In Gallatin County, services that rely on Medicaid reimbursements are not financially sustainable, Brown said.
That lost money was another piece of a complicated funding model that behavioral health services, especially nonprofits, relied on to cover other costs.
“No one really knew, I don’t think, the specifics of case management and how catastrophic that would be for mental health services,” Brown said.
Local ripples
At the time, WMMHC had about 5,000 adult clients on case management throughout Western Montana, Windecker said. That work helped to prevent people struggling with behavioral health disorders from reaching crisis levels of care.
She said that once the cuts happened, people experiencing crisis and involuntary commitments to the Montana State Hospital increased. Involuntary commitments or people being sent to the state hospital jumped by 30% in Missoula County between 2017 and 2018.
“There’s no surprise that Montana State Hospital is collapsing now… after those budget cuts,” Windecker said. “They were not set up to even serve the people they had and when that targeted case management went away, they saw basically a revolving door at the Montana State Hospital.”
Dr. Anne Thomas was a psychiatrist at the WMMHC-operated Gallatin Mental Health Center. Thomas said that when she knew the funding was getting slashed, the mental health center would also see its funding reduced.
When the case managers began to evaporate, she was being asked to take on more and more work, and soon left her position.
Amber Reilly was a case manager supervisor for 10 years at the Gallatin Mental Health Center. She left shortly before the cuts came. Her husband Andy Kemp took her position.
She said case managers were vital in helping people get better in a more efficient way that allows them to stay in their homes and communities.
That kind of work included maintaining consistency in a person’s life, like helping people keep track of medications or transporting people to psychiatry appointments.
Case managers were vital in helping maintain consistency and stability in a person’s life, Reilly said. The work of a case manager also included helping people navigate complicated insurance plans or acting as a Social Security payee.
All of that work contributed toward stabilizing people with behavioral health disorders. Reilly said the important thing was treating people with humanity.
“We were able to resolve the issue of having people handcuffed and put in cop cars to drive to Warm Springs,” she said.
Reilly left her position shortly before the cuts took place, but said that she and her colleagues were in a collective disbelief when they learned what was happening.
Levi Anderson, the CEO of WMMHC, said that though the cuts predated his time at the nonprofit, the organization is still dealing with the ripple effects.
The shortfalls in funding from losing reimbursement funding from case management, and a low Medicaid reimbursement rate in general in the state, have been contributing factors in the nonprofits financial struggles.
WMMHC’s crisis stabilization service, Hope House, has struggled since 2017, too.
Gallatin County previously had a contract with the Hope House that allowed the usage of emergency detention beds in the facility for people in crisis in exchange for taxpayer funding.
That contract was terminated last year, and the nonprofit announced it would be transitioning from crisis care at the Hope House to residential services last week.
“Case management was the supportive service that kept people stable in their communities and in their own homes,” Anderson said. “With the absence of that function (we’re) seeing people escalate more quickly.”
Present
Case management services, as they once were in Montana, are not likely to return. The service was not without its flaws, though.
Windecker said a problem with case management as it existed in 2017 was that there was no data to show whether the service was working toward its goal of building people up to have more independence.
That meant it was hard for the state to quantify how well the service was working and to justify putting so much money into targeted case management, she said.
Windecker has since introduced quality control measures through the Behavioral Health Alliance of Montana that are tracked weekly to provide data on care quality.
She also supports changing behavioral health care from a fee-for-service model, meaning providers are paid reimbursements based on the services they offer.
Windecker said that Montana is one of five states in the country that reimburses behavioral health care through that payment model.
Instead, Windecker wants to see a value-based care model implemented. That would mean reimbursements are dependent on the quality of care from a provider.
“The system needs to change to be held accountable,” she said.
Windecker and Anderson, CEO of WMMHC, were both in favor of action from this year’s Legislature that would have required the implementation of the certified community behavioral health clinic model.
Those types of clinics are Medicaid-funded facilities that provide a wide range of care, including services for people dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues.
Anderson said that the model is a “national best practice” for behavioral health care, and something that his organization has pursued since 2019.
“That’s one of the biggest challenges we’ve seen in the Legislature, is trying to help folks understand the intricacies in this system,” he said.
That legislative action has so far failed, but it may not matter. The state previously applied for a $100 million federal grant that could fund planning and development of the clinic model, Windecker said.
However, whether the state gets that money won’t be known until March, she added.
Locally, Bozeman Health and the county, in partnership with the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition have worked to shore up gaps in care, particularly crisis care.
Dr. Thomas has since become the Medical Director of Behavioral Health at Bozeman Health, and believed that the health system has “stepped up to the plate.” Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center opened an emergency psychiatric unit last year, and has plans for a larger, 12-bed inpatient psychiatric unit.
The county has also partnered with Connections Health Solutions, a provider out of Arizona, which created mobile crisis units and intends to open a crisis center.
Despite progress in building a behavioral health care continuum, the people that relied on case management to avoid crisis situations have been left behind.
Both Reilly and Kemp, former case managers and case manager supervisors, see people they worked with walking the streets of Bozeman.
Reilly said she wonders what their lives are like now.
“It is heartbreaking to just wonder what’s going on with them because we don’t get to know that’s part of the work,” she said. “They don’t stay in our lives once the job is over.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.