MANHATTAN, Mont. — Until Saturday, Chelle White had never tried selling potatoes from her farm at Manhattan’s annual Potato Festival and Parade. This year, she thought she’d give it a try.

After the floats cleared Main Street, White set up a table with bags of dark red norland potatoes from White’s Potato Farm. People who’d watched her family cruise down the street in a tractor pulling a potato planter during the parade wandered by.

White and her husband grow potatoes, hay and grain south of Manhattan. They are third-generation potato farmers.

“(The Potato Festival) is something for the community to look forward to. It brings people out,” White said. “I’m grateful there were enough volunteers to make this happen again. I’m looking forward to next year.”

The 2020 Potato Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, and people thought it might not come back this year, Lori Myers, the festival’s committee chair, said. Thankfully, her fleet of 8 volunteers pulled together to make it happen.

“So many people donated their time because they love this and want to save this festival,” Myers said. “Now that people can get out, they’re eager to celebrate and get back to doing things like this.”

Saturday’s 35th annual Potato Festival kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department early in the morning. Then came the 5 kilometer Jim Oriet Memorial SpudLove Color Run.

The run is in honor of Jim Oriet — a longtime Manhattan educator and beloved friend of many who died this August, Myers said. All the proceeds went to the Oriet family.

“He loved the potato festival,” Myers said.

Shortly after the run, a Bloody Mary bar opened at the Broken Arrow Bar and Casino and tricycle races began. Gallatin County 4-H was the main food vendor at this year’s festival, but other vendors sold dolls, tater pigs and more.

The parade drew a hundreds of people. It featured John Deere tractors, Mr. Potato Head costumes, classic cars, a motorized garbage can, a yellow clown shoe car and Manhattan High School’s softball, baseball and football teams.

Manhattan Potato Festival


A crowd gathers along Main Street to watch the Manhattan Potato Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Gallatin County Democrats and Gallatin County Republicans also made a showing. So did Manhattan Mayor Glen Clements.

Myers thanked the community and her team of volunteers for coming together and supporting the festival. The Potato Festival is important because it honors Manhattan’s agricultural history and heritage, and it benefits many local businesses, including farmers and ranchers, she said.

White said her family was blessed to have water in their ditch and water in their well for backup this year, since record-dry conditions have hit farmers and ranchers in southwest Montana hard.

Region-wide hay shortages have inflated prices for the crop, and a low snowpack combined with early runoff resulted in early cuts to water usage. On Tuesday, Gallatin County was in severe to exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

“Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our society,” Myers said. “Without them we don’t have food.”

Manhattan Potato Festival


Bubbles from the Manhattan Family Dental float drift by Knox Schweitzer's face during the Manhattan Potato Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

