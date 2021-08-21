top story Hot potato summer: Hundreds celebrate 35th annual Manhattan Potato Festival By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Ashton Hays, 16, center, and his mom, Eden Hays, bottom left, help a young customer choose a green balloon to make a sword out of at the Manhattan Potato Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Ashton has been making balloon animals for donations at events around Gallatin Valley for the past four years in an effort to save money for college. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now From left, Austin Beard, Dave Schrupp, Jesse Sheppard and Mary Fran San Soucie prepare tater pigs to sell at the Manhattan Potato Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. The Chord Rustlers volunteered to sell the tater pigs during the festival, donating 30% of their profits to the Manhattan Senior Center. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The Manhattan Family Dental float walks down Main Street in the Manhattan Potato Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now From left, Colleen Proffitt and Joanne Dunne help hang a sign advertising tater pigs for sale at the Manhattan Senior Center on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, during the Manhattan Potato Festival. The tater pigs were being sold by the Chord Rustlers, with 30% of their profits going to benefit the senior center. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now A man on a tractor throws candy to the crowd gathered to watch the Manhattan Potato Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Miss Montana rides a shiny red sports car in the Manhattan Potato Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Young cowgirls ride toy horses in the Manhattan Potato Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle MANHATTAN, Mont. — Until Saturday, Chelle White had never tried selling potatoes from her farm at Manhattan's annual Potato Festival and Parade. This year, she thought she'd give it a try.After the floats cleared Main Street, White set up a table with bags of dark red norland potatoes from White's Potato Farm. People who'd watched her family cruise down the street in a tractor pulling a potato planter during the parade wandered by.White and her husband grow potatoes, hay and grain south of Manhattan. They are third-generation potato farmers. "(The Potato Festival) is something for the community to look forward to. It brings people out,” White said. “I’m grateful there were enough volunteers to make this happen again. I’m looking forward to next year.”The 2020 Potato Festival was canceled due to the pandemic, and people thought it might not come back this year, Lori Myers, the festival’s committee chair, said. Thankfully, her fleet of 8 volunteers pulled together to make it happen.“So many people donated their time because they love this and want to save this festival,” Myers said. “Now that people can get out, they’re eager to celebrate and get back to doing things like this.”Saturday’s 35th annual Potato Festival kicked off with a pancake breakfast at the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department early in the morning. Then came the 5 kilometer Jim Oriet Memorial SpudLove Color Run.The run is in honor of Jim Oriet — a longtime Manhattan educator and beloved friend of many who died this August, Myers said. All the proceeds went to the Oriet family.“He loved the potato festival,” Myers said. Shortly after the run, a Bloody Mary bar opened at the Broken Arrow Bar and Casino and tricycle races began. Gallatin County 4-H was the main food vendor at this year's festival, but other vendors sold dolls, tater pigs and more.The parade drew a hundreds of people. It featured John Deere tractors, Mr. Potato Head costumes, classic cars, a motorized garbage can, a yellow clown shoe car and Manhattan High School's softball, baseball and football teams. Buy Now A crowd gathers along Main Street to watch the Manhattan Potato Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Gallatin County Democrats and Gallatin County Republicans also made a showing. So did Manhattan Mayor Glen Clements.Myers thanked the community and her team of volunteers for coming together and supporting the festival. The Potato Festival is important because it honors Manhattan's agricultural history and heritage, and it benefits many local businesses, including farmers and ranchers, she said.White said her family was blessed to have water in their ditch and water in their well for backup this year, since record-dry conditions have hit farmers and ranchers in southwest Montana hard.Region-wide hay shortages have inflated prices for the crop, and a low snowpack combined with early runoff resulted in early cuts to water usage. On Tuesday, Gallatin County was in severe to exceptional drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor."Farmers and ranchers are the backbone of our society," Myers said. "Without them we don't have food." Buy Now Bubbles from the Manhattan Family Dental float drift by Knox Schweitzer's face during the Manhattan Potato Festival parade on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. 