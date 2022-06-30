The Gallatin City-County Board of Health and its newly minted governing body met Thursday to adopt the Gallatin City-County Health Code.
The health board and the governing body met separately in back-to-back meetings to adopt the code, make appointments and to discuss bylaws for each entity.
The governing body met for the first time since Gallatin County and the cities of Bozeman and Belgrade signed on to the new interlocal health agreement.
Because of a pair of laws passed in the 2021 Montana Legislature, the authority of health boards and their ability to enact decisions throughout the state was weakened.
Previously, health boards had unilateral power to decide certain things, like adopting a health code. Now, health boards have to recommend particular items that ultimately are decided by the governing body.
And that new framework was put to use Thursday, with the health board recommending the health code — which is used for the department's daily operations — be adopted through an emergency order. The governing body unanimously adopted it.
Erin Arnold, deputy Gallatin County attorney, said that an emergency order was needed because the typical adoption process takes between 50 and 90 days.
The emergency order is set to lapse in 90 days. After that, a permanent order adopting the health code will need to be completed.
The pair of entities also unanimously appointed Gallatin City-County Health Officer Lori Christenson to keep her position as local health officer.
“The health officer is currently Lori Christenson, and I don’t see any reason why that would change,” Bozeman City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said.
Both entities discussed, but did not approve, bylaws on how each would operate. For example, the bylaws would dictate meeting times, chair and vice chair of each board and other day-to-day procedures.
The health board already had bylaws in place prior to the creation of the governing body and signing of a new health agreement. However, the governing body would need to make bylaws from the ground up.
The governing body has three official duties, including approving the health code, appointing a health officer and deciding to amend or rescind emergency orders made by the local health officer.
County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane questioned if the governing body would have to meet at all if the entity agreed with an order given by the local health officer. Arnold said there was no legal obligation to do so.
Another question was how often the governing body should meet. That question was not answered Thursday, but the consensus was that there would be an annual meeting, and that the governing body could gather when needed to make decisions.
“It's easy to imagine that there may be large amounts of time where it's unnecessary for us to get together,” MacFarlane said.