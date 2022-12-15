Environmental groups are criticizing a state agency’s analysis of a proposed Big Sky subdivision, arguing that it’s inadequate and that the development could further impair the Gallatin River and water quality.
The proposed Quarry subdivision, about 10 miles east of Big Sky Resort, is at the old gravel pit along Highway 191 and around 1,200 feet away from the Gallatin River.
The subdivision proposes 26.9 acres for residential development, 22.7 acres for commercial mixed use development, and 109.5 acres for open space to accommodate 136 units of single family condos, 130 units for multifamily condos, and 11 commercial mixed use buildings, according to planning documents.
The developer, Big Sky Rock, LLC, received platting and planning approval from the Gallatin County Commission in 2021. The project is now seeking a certificate of subdivision approval, which requires the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to look at the project’s environmental impacts.
The DEQ published a draft environmental assessment last Thursday. It found the subdivision would have no significant impacts to water quality, geology, and aquatic habitat, among other natural resources.
Environmental groups disagree.
Upper Missouri Waterkeeper said the document ignores science and law, and questioned the adequacy of the proposed means of wastewater treatment and disposal for the subdivision. The Montana Biological Survey and Montana Whitewater also expressed objections to the draft findings.
“In the face of rapid development, the Gianforte administration’s default is to cut corners and ignore the law for developers to the detriment of our clean water, waterways, and fisheries,” said Guy Alsentzer, executive director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, in a news release.
“We’re disappointed to see DEQ ignore the recent Court ruling recognizing its legal duty to thoroughly assess the cumulative impacts of wastewater pollution from development projects on local waterways,” he added.
Last month, a district court judge ruled in favor of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and ordered the DEQ to reexamine water discharge permits for another Big Sky subdivision.
The agency failed to examine cumulative impacts of development projects to the river, Alsentzer said. The Gallatin River is already impaired with algal blooms — a preliminary designation the DEQ made itself in June. But the environmental groups say the assessment doesn’t hit on how the subdivision could make an existing problem worse.
The environmental groups fear the subdivision’s wastewater treatment plans will worsen algal blooms on the river. Excess algae decreases aquatic biodiversity and can even lead to fish die-offs in oxygen dead zones.
The subdivision plans to use dozens of individual septic systems so that most lots would have their own treatment facility. But those tanks are prone to leaking into the groundwater and nearby streams and rivers, said David Stagliano, fisheries biologist for the Montana Biological Survey.
In general, excess wastewater runoff causes a river to grow algal blooms. That algae limits the habitat options for aquatic insects, which over time become less biodiverse and plentiful, Stagliano said.
The algal blooms photosynthesize during the day and give off carbon dioxide at night. Over time that leads to oxygen depletion in the river, causing the ecosystem to get out of balance and create oxygen dead zones that kill fish, Stagliano said.
Waste that leaks into the groundwater can also find its way into the drinking water and negatively impact human health, he added.
The technology to create a more efficient wastewater system for the subdivision exists — but DEQ is failing to take the time to examine other solutions, Alsentzer said.
The draft statement does list requirements for the developer to monitor the septic systems for flow rates and chemicals, the groundwater for contaminants, and sample the river annually for pollutants.
“The Environmental Assessment is a draft and is available for public review and comment,” DEQ spokesperson Moira Davin said in an emailed statement. “DEQ will thoroughly consider all relevant and substantive evidence, comments, and arguments before finalizing the Quarry subdivision EA.”