Environmental groups are criticizing a state agency’s analysis of a proposed Big Sky subdivision, arguing that it’s inadequate and that the development could further impair the Gallatin River and water quality.

The proposed Quarry subdivision, about 10 miles east of Big Sky Resort, is at the old gravel pit along Highway 191 and around 1,200 feet away from the Gallatin River.

The subdivision proposes 26.9 acres for residential development, 22.7 acres for commercial mixed use development, and 109.5 acres for open space to accommodate 136 units of single family condos, 130 units for multifamily condos, and 11 commercial mixed use buildings, according to planning documents.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

