A lawsuit has been filed over the Gallatin County Commission’s decision to deny appeals of a glamping development.
Protect the Gallatin River sued the commission, the Gallatin County Planning Department and Jeff and Jirina Pfeil, the developers of the Riverbend Glamping Getaway, over the controversial development on an island in the Gallatin River west of Mill Street Bridge in Gallatin Gateway.
Protect the Gallatin River is made up of a coalition of neighbors opposed to the development. The group unsuccessfully appealed the floodplain permit along with others last April and filed the lawsuit in June.
The purpose of the commission’s April appeal hearing was to determine if Sean O’Callaghan, the county’s floodplain administrator, had acted erroneously in his interpretation of floodplain regulations when granting the Pfeils a floodplain permit for their development.
The commission decided that O’Callaghan had not acted in such a way, but did add seasonal conditions to the site, meaning that the 30 units in the floodplain area can only operate between July 1 and Nov. 1.
The group’s lawsuit cites many of the same concerns from their appeal. They were concerned with the evacuation plan of the glampground, the amount of time it would take to disassemble the camping units in case of a flood and where they would go, how water and sewer lines would be capped and sealed and the striking of an engineering report from the appeal record.
A report from an engineer at Helena-based HydroSolutions stated that there was a “likelihood for flooding across the entire subject property.”
Protect the Gallatin River also took issue with O’Callaghan’s involvement in the appeal process, and argued that the commission relied too heavily on his expertise and training as the county’s floodplain administrator in its appeal decision.
The organization alleged that the Gallatin County Commission demonstrated a “clear bias and deference” to O’Callaghan’s knowledge in a March hearing before the appeal decision.
The county filed a response to the lawsuit Monday, denying virtually every allegation made by Protect the Gallatin River.
The county asserted that Protect the Gallatin River’s lawyers agreed to the hearing format at a prehearing meeting held by Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner, which specifically included O’Callaghan being involved in the hearing.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.