A lawsuit has been filed over the Gallatin County Commission’s decision to deny appeals of a glamping development.

Protect the Gallatin River sued the commission, the Gallatin County Planning Department and Jeff and Jirina Pfeil, the developers of the Riverbend Glamping Getaway, over the controversial development on an island in the Gallatin River west of Mill Street Bridge in Gallatin Gateway.

Protect the Gallatin River is made up of a coalition of neighbors opposed to the development. The group unsuccessfully appealed the floodplain permit along with others last April and filed the lawsuit in June.

