Domestic turkeys
Domesticated turkeys found in late August by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

 Courtesy of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a strange report last week. Six white, domesticated and seemingly abandoned turkeys were wandering in Belgrade.

“The reporting party just called us and was walking around the River Rock pond and saw six domestic turkeys,” said Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dan McDonough. “So we picked them up.”

It’s a unique situation. Stray or lost cats and dogs are relatively common. A runaway pig made its way into the police reports recently. But the county doesn’t often deal with lost or abandoned poultry, McDonough said.

And nobody had reported the white birds missing as of Friday.

“Fortunately, we have a temporary place that we put them,” McDonough said. “We’re going to keep them until the weekend and then we’re going to work on the paperwork to basically take custody of them.”

When cats or dogs are found lost or abandoned, they’re generally brought to area animal shelters like Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman or Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston. (Both shelters accept donations online on their respective websites, heartofthevalleyshelter.org and staffordanimalshelter.org).

But the local shelter wasn’t able to take the six turkeys. So they’re being cared for by the county until an owner claims them or the county has official custody of them, at which point the fowl may be adopted out, McDonough said.

“There’s people that are interested, once the county gets custody of them we would then allow people that are interested to take them as pets,” he said.

While wild turkeys are native to North America and live in Montana, they’re generally much darker in color and less friendly than domesticated turkeys.

Those with information about the owner of the turkeys can call the county at 582-2100.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

