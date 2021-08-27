Great escape: 6 domestic turkeys found in Belgrade By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Domesticated turkeys found in late August by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. Courtesy of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a strange report last week. Six white, domesticated and seemingly abandoned turkeys were wandering in Belgrade.“The reporting party just called us and was walking around the River Rock pond and saw six domestic turkeys,” said Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dan McDonough. “So we picked them up.”It’s a unique situation. Stray or lost cats and dogs are relatively common. A runaway pig made its way into the police reports recently. But the county doesn’t often deal with lost or abandoned poultry, McDonough said. And nobody had reported the white birds missing as of Friday.“Fortunately, we have a temporary place that we put them,” McDonough said. “We’re going to keep them until the weekend and then we’re going to work on the paperwork to basically take custody of them.” When cats or dogs are found lost or abandoned, they’re generally brought to area animal shelters like Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman or Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston. (Both shelters accept donations online on their respective websites, heartofthevalleyshelter.org and staffordanimalshelter.org).But the local shelter wasn’t able to take the six turkeys. So they’re being cared for by the county until an owner claims them or the county has official custody of them, at which point the fowl may be adopted out, McDonough said.“There’s people that are interested, once the county gets custody of them we would then allow people that are interested to take them as pets,” he said.While wild turkeys are native to North America and live in Montana, they’re generally much darker in color and less friendly than domesticated turkeys.Those with information about the owner of the turkeys can call the county at 582-2100. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Turkey County Dan Mcdonough Bird Food Zoology Police Work Dog Cat Custody Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman scales back drought declaration 4 hrs ago Montana State University Some Montana State faculty, staff say mask mandate doesn't go far enough 4 hrs ago County Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end 4 hrs ago Coronavirus Gallatin County health care system feels the crunch of rising COVID-19 rates 4 hrs ago City Gallatin Valley Land Trust raising money to buy land near Peets Hill 4 hrs ago Environment Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted 5 hrs ago What to read next City Bozeman scales back drought declaration Montana State University Some Montana State faculty, staff say mask mandate doesn't go far enough County Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end Coronavirus Gallatin County health care system feels the crunch of rising COVID-19 rates City Gallatin Valley Land Trust raising money to buy land near Peets Hill Environment Paving complete along upper Hyalite Canyon Road; temporary restrictions lifted Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bear Canyon Road saga nears its end Posted: 5:30 p.m. Report: Insufficient staffing and training contributed to death at Shodair Posted: 4:15 p.m. Photo essay: Picture day at the dog park Posted: 4 p.m. Cash on a sidewalk, a dead battery and a lost-and-found briefcase: Police Reports for Thursday, Aug. 26 Posted: 3 p.m. Decker, Gordon Lee Posted: Aug. 27, 2021