Jake Allmendinger

Deputy Jake Allmendinger in this photo provided by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

 provided by Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Last week Montana Gov. Gianforte signed a bill into law that creates a memorial highway for a fallen Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy

Deputy Jacob Allmendinger died in October 2019, after responding to a call about a stranded motorist near Fairy Lake. The deputy’s car began sliding down a hill, and Allmendinger became trapped underneath it and died.

Senate Bill 111, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, sets aside a 3-mile stretch on Montana state highway 86 as the Jacob Allmendinger Memorial Highway.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

