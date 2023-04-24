Last week Montana Gov. Gianforte signed a bill into law that creates a memorial highway for a fallen Gallatin County sheriff’s deputy
Deputy Jacob Allmendinger died in October 2019, after responding to a call about a stranded motorist near Fairy Lake. The deputy’s car began sliding down a hill, and Allmendinger became trapped underneath it and died.
Senate Bill 111, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, sets aside a 3-mile stretch on Montana state highway 86 as the Jacob Allmendinger Memorial Highway.
The memorial spans from Highway 86’s intersection with Brackett Creek Road to Fairy Lake Road.
The Montana Department of Transportation will install signage marking the memorial highway, and change roadway maps to include its location the next time the department updates and publishes state maps, according to the bill.
The bill cleared the Senate in January and passed out of the House in mid-March. Gianforte signed it last Wednesday.
Allmendinger was 31 when he died. He had a wife and three young children. He worked as a 911 dispatcher for seven years and volunteered with Gallatin County search and rescue for eight years, and became a sheriff’s deputy in 2017.
Allmendinger’s wife urged lawmakers to pass the bill during a committee hearing in January.
“It would mean everything to me and my kids if we could have a physical legacy for my husband,” Monica Allmendinger said. “A lot of people are constantly there and remembering that first year, but after that, unfortunately people tend to start forgetting our brothers and sisters in blue.”
Allmendinger’s father, Ron, told legislators the memorial highway would help Montanans always remember the sacrifice of the deputy.
“I would appreciate it if you would support this bill and keep the memory of my son alive,” Ron Allmendinger said.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer also voiced his support for the bill in January, saying it was important to have a physical token of appreciation for Jacob.
On the House floor in March, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, spoke fondly of Allmendinger, who he said was a good neighbor and friend.
Hinkle said Allmendinger’s children would be grateful for Montana honoring the fallen deputy.
“As they grow older, those memories of their father will start fading,” Hinkle said. “I think this memorial to their father and knowing who their father was and the sacrifices he made are really important.”
