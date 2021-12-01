Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Law and Justice Center is pictured on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Belgrade City Judge Andrew Breuner will be the fourth Gallatin County district court judge.Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday morning that Breuner is his selection to fill the new, vacant fourth district judge seat in the Eighteenth Judicial District in Gallatin County.“Andrew Breuner is a talented attorney who will make an exceptional judge in the Eighteenth Judicial District,” Gianforte said in a Wednesday morning news release announcing the appointment. “He is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law, and I’m confident he’ll serve Gallatin County well by interpreting laws, not making them from the bench.” Breuner will be sworn in to the position on or before Jan. 3, 2022. To keep the seat, Breuner will still need to run in the general election in the fall of 2022.Gianforte's office considered three other people for the appointment: Audrey Schultz Cromwell, a managing partner at Cromwell Law and substitute judge in Bozeman’s municipal and justice courts; Martin Lambert, the Gallatin County Attorney; and Benjamin Refling, an attorney with the Office of the State Public Defender.This story will be updated. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Judge Andrew Breuner Greg Gianforte Law Legislation Gallatin County District Court Attorney News Release District Judge Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 2 hrs ago Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows 3 hrs ago Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight 18 hrs ago Business New coffee shop opens in Bozeman 19 hrs ago County Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act 19 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels 20 hrs ago What to read next County Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court Environment Gate component failure on Hebgen Dam led to massive drop in Madison River flows Environment FWP closes upper Madison River after Hebgen Dam malfunction causes flows to drop dramatically overnight Business New coffee shop opens in Bozeman County Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Montana State University Montana State University Alumni Foundation exploring divestment from fossil fuels Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Man accused of trying to kill roommate with knife in Big Sky Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Gallatin County Sheriff's Office looking for truck involved in Halloween hit-and-run in Big Sky Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 95-acre property in south Bozeman in development pipeline Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Gallatin County to consider using leftover gas tax money for road work Posted: Nov. 29, 2021 Latest Local COVID-19 deaths in Gallatin County surpass 100 2 hrs ago Gov. Gianforte appoints Belgrade city judge to Gallatin County District Court 2 hrs ago New coffee shop opens in Bozeman 19 hrs ago Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act 19 hrs ago