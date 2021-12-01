law and justice
Buy Now

The Law and Justice Center is pictured on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Belgrade City Judge Andrew Breuner will be the fourth Gallatin County district court judge.

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday morning that Breuner is his selection to fill the new, vacant fourth district judge seat in the Eighteenth Judicial District in Gallatin County.

“Andrew Breuner is a talented attorney who will make an exceptional judge in the Eighteenth Judicial District,” Gianforte said in a Wednesday morning news release announcing the appointment. “He is committed to the fair, consistent, and objective application of the law, and I’m confident he’ll serve Gallatin County well by interpreting laws, not making them from the bench.”

Breuner will be sworn in to the position on or before Jan. 3, 2022. To keep the seat, Breuner will still need to run in the general election in the fall of 2022.

Gianforte's office considered three other people for the appointment: Audrey Schultz Cromwell, a managing partner at Cromwell Law and substitute judge in Bozeman’s municipal and justice courts; Martin Lambert, the Gallatin County Attorney; and Benjamin Refling, an attorney with the Office of the State Public Defender.

This story will be updated.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.