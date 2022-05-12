Work to replace a bridge over Godfrey Creek near Churchill has been completed.
The Montana Department of Transportation announced in a release that work to replace the Godfrey Creek Bridge along Churchill Road has been “substantially completed.”
Churchill Road is now open to traffic.
Drivers may still come across road crews finishing work on the project, including pavement striping, reseeding disturbed areas and other minor maintenance work.
The original concrete bridge was built in 1949 and was showing signs of its age and required “heavy maintenance.” That bridge was replaced with a concrete box culvert bridge. The new bridge will provide a safe and long lasting crossing while reducing maintenance costs, the release stated.
Craig Walker, the MDT Butte District engineering project manager, thanked the public for their patience while Churchill Road was closed for the project.
“The full closure of Churchill Road allowed our contracting partner Helena Sand and Gravel to work more quickly than if they had to build a temporary crossing,” Walker said.
Other work on the project included regrading and resurfacing the adjacent roadways on each end of the bridge, replacing guardrails, applying new pavement markings and updating area signage.