Gallatin County’s largest fundraising push is back in person with events scheduled countywide on Thursday and Friday.
Give Big Gallatin Valley, the 24-hour nonprofit fundraising event put on by One Valley Community Foundation, was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
With nonprofits in Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky, Three Forks, Manhattan and West Yellowstone participating, the 8th annual Give Big GV will be the biggest on the books, said Bridget Wilkinson, the executive director of One Valley.
A record 230 nonprofits are participating in the 24-hour event. In 2021, Give Big GV saw 6,200 individual donors and raised $2.6 million for 210 local nonprofit organizations.
The goal this year, Wilkinson said, is to hit 7,000 donors. They also hope to hit $10 million in donations since the event’s inception. Give Big GV has raised $8.4 million since its start in 2015.
Aside from a fundraiser, the event is a chance for nonprofits to connect with the Gallatin Valley residents they serve.
“This is a really good way for people to learn about the needs throughout Gallatin County and get connected to these nonprofits,” she said. “Our message is that if you’re new to town, this is a great way to get involved.”
The event officially kicked off on Thursday at 6 p.m. and wraps up on Friday at 6 p.m. One Valley will host a virtual live-streamed “finale” on Friday on its website.
Beginning Thursday afternoon and going until Friday evening, nonprofits will hold events, solicit donations online and have physical booths at locations across the county where folks can donate, learn more and get involved.
Tiffany Maierli, the part time director of the Belgrade Community Coalition, said participating in the event helps Belgrade residents learn about the nonprofit.
The BCC helps puts on events and beautification projects year-round to cultivate a strong sense of community for Belgrade.
BCC hosted a pub crawl in Belgrade on Thursday evening for its Give Big GV event. Funds raised during the marathon fundraiser go toward BCC’s annual programs, like its Christmas Convoy.
Nonprofits across the county participated. In West Yellowstone, five local nonprofits hosted a happy hour at Wild West Pizzeria on Thursday.
In Big Sky, the Big Sky Youth Empowerment hosted a family-friendly skate event Thursday evening.
Other events across the county scheduled Thursday and Friday included hop scotch tournaments, cooking classes and yoga classes.
“You name it there is something for everyone,” Wilkinson said.
There is a $5 minimum for donations. Donations and information on donation locations can be found online at www.givebiggv.org. One Valley will also have its events headquarters, where donations can be made, at Sky Oro at 107 E. Oak St. in Bozeman.
“Collectively, we can make a real impact,” Wilkinson said.