The Gallatin Valley tourism business improvement district’s $1.2 million budget was approved this week, with the money going toward boosting business during the slower winter months.

The Gallatin County Commission unanimously approved the budget for the tourism district, which comprises Bozeman, Three Forks and Belgrade. The money, however, does not come from taxpayers. Instead, the budget is funded entirely by a fee that 37 hotels within the district pay.

Daryl Schliem, district chair and CEO of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce, said that hotels do not have to be a part of the tourism district. The fee attached to membership is “self-imposed.”

Schliem said that the money is used to help businesses get more opportunities during the slower “shoulder seasons” during the fall and winter.

“The main purpose of the fund is basically to — what we call ‘put heads in bed’ — fill our hotel rooms,” Schliem said.

The tourism district has been around for 12 years, and was originally run by the city of Bozeman. In 2019, the county took over and expanded the district to Three Forks and Belgrade. In order to renew the district two years ago, about 61% of the hotels that would be a part of it needed to approve of the fee.

Roughly 81% were on board, Schliem said.

That fee — which the commission also renewed this week — is $2 a room per night, which gets added onto a bill for people staying in a hotel. Hotels in Bozeman paid the majority of fees for this year’s budget, contributing just over $1 million to the pool.

While the money is collected from hotels, the budget spreads it to other areas. For example, the tourism district gave the Gallatin Valley Tournament Committee, which is part of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce, $100,000 to bid on high school sports tournaments to play in Bozeman last year, Schliem said.

The tournament committee is separate from the district, but it serves the purpose of bolstering the amount of money generated by the $2 room tax by bringing in large events to Bozeman, which in turn feeds the tourism district’s budget.

Two big tournaments, the all-class girls volleyball and all-class boys and girls basketball tournaments, make the most money. The volleyball tournament is coming up in November, Schliem said.

“That generates for the community, not for the hotels alone, about $2.9 million for that one event,” Schliem said.

While Bozeman has been a part of the tourism district for over a decade, Three Forks and Belgrade were new additions. CEO of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce Kristi Gee said that there is a waiting period before money from the budget can be accessed.

Four hotels in Belgrade contributed roughly $161,000 to this year’s budget. Gee said that even though hotels in the city have been paying the fee since January 2020, they have not gotten access to the money yet.

The Three Forks Chamber of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Schliem said that because this version of the district is so new, a waiting period of about a year-and-a-half is to be expected, adding that the money could be released by December.

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

