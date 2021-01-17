Gallatin Gateway School District drafted a letter asking a group of supporters to pause efforts to designate the 1914 schoolhouse a historic structure as the board prepares to vote on bond language on Jan. 20.
In a special meeting Friday morning, the board voted unanimously to send a letter expressing their desire for the group to delay sending a Montana property record form to the State Historic Preservation Office.
The form would determine if the building was eligible for a listing in the National Register of Historic Places, but would not actually list the school on the registry.
“I don’t know if a historical group or the process takes into account the functionality of the building whenever you are trying to renovate it to meet current times,” said Aaron Schwieterman, the board chair.
During the board discussion and public comment, there seemed to be confusion on what impacts the eligibility would bring with it.
Leslie Gilmore, one of the people spearheading the application, told the board they would still be free to do whatever they wished with the building, including tearing it down. She said being recognized as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places would help the district apply for grants in the future.
“I do think it’s a community conversation based on the application… It seems like there should be a much wider community conversation,” Superintendent Theresa Keel said.
She said the board was not clear on the implications of having eligibility for the national registry.
“I just don’t think we’re at a place in the middle of drafting a resolution to go out to bond,” Keel said. “Right now, there just simply is not enough information on anyone’s part.”
The school district is in the process of going out for a bond in a May election to renovate the school. After a push from vocal supporters, the board included plans to renovate the historic schoolhouse.
In a Jan. 11 meeting, the building committee voted on bond language, which will be presented to the full board on Jan. 20.
Late last year, the board approved a $7 million renovation plan that included restoring the 1914 schoolhouse but had not determined the language of the bond, leading some supporters to worry about the status of the historic building.
If passed, the bond would be used to address facility deficiencies and deferred maintenance, and renovations to create a secure entryway, according to the district’s planning documents.
The plans include a renovated kitchen to include a commercial cooking space. The cafeteria and gym would also be expanded, including new bleachers. The library would be upgraded to include maker spaces, and some of the classrooms would be reorganized and renovated to include STEM labs.
Previously, the district has said it expects at least 50 students from a new subdivision being built in the area.
Trustee Julie Fleury said the district should consult more with its legal team and other independent parties before pursuing it but at this point the board was not in support of it.
“We don’t even have a bond yet,” she said. “… We’re counting the chickens before they’ve hatched.”
Trustee Mary Martin said she found the application interesting to read and the district should have further conversations on it.
“I just want to make sure we leave ourselves open to the possibility of getting grants in the future,” she said. “However, having said that, I do believe we should have more community conversations.”
Gilmore, who said she would pause the application, agreed it would be great to have a meeting with Gallatin Gateway residents to get feedback on the historical eligibility.
“Timing will be critical. We don’t want to be in the way of the bond issues,” she said. “… I’m hoping we can talk about timing and the logistics of how to do it to have it be as productive as possible.”
The board will meet virtually on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. to vote on the final bond language.
