Results from Tuesday’s school and special district election are close to being finalized, with only a few dozen ballots still needing to be verified and counted.
There were 29,898 ballots cast during this election, according to unofficial results from the Gallatin County Election Office. Out of that, only 55 still need to be counted.
Those remaining ballots will be counted Monday at 3 p.m. in the Gallatin County Courthouse as part of a provisional ballot count.
Jasmine Hall, Gallatin County elections manager, said in an email that the remaining ballots include those not counted during the regular count, resolved ballots that were previously rejected because of signature issues and electronic ballots sent before 8 p.m. on Election Day that weren’t received before the office stopped counting.
Hall added that the number of remaining ballots could change until the provisional count on Monday.
The election canvass, which finalizes results, is set for May 12.
Turnout for the school and special district election was 33.8%, according to unofficial results.
Unofficial results in the county showed that there were 88,439 registered voters in this election. Gallatin County has 87,274 registered voters, according to data from the Montana Secretary of State. Eric Semerad, Gallatin County clerk and recorder, said that the extra registered voters came from ballot measures in Three Forks and Willow Creek that included voters who live in Broadwater and Jefferson counties.
Semerad said that this election yielded a 47% return rate for mailed ballots, which was higher than last year. That number could have been bolstered by bigger ballot questions.
About 4,000 more ballots were returned for this year’s election than in 2022.
For example, the Streamline Urban Transportation District featured a large chunk of voters in Gallatin County, and yielded 18,487 total cast ballots.
However, Semerad stressed that the return percentage of mailed ballots was not a true turnout number, largely because the return percentage could be variable across the county because each school and special district have their own return numbers.
