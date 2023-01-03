Law and Justice Center File, L&J
Law and Justice Center file art from Oct. 18, 2017.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The Gallatin County Commission approved a rule that expands the number of county-owned buildings where unpermitted weapons are prohibited.

Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that amended a preexisting county rule. The updated rule allows the county to “prevent and suppress” people from carrying unpermitted concealed or unconcealed weapons in more county-owned buildings.

The original rule was adopted in 1996.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

