The Gallatin County Commission approved a rule that expands the number of county-owned buildings where unpermitted weapons are prohibited.
Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that amended a preexisting county rule. The updated rule allows the county to “prevent and suppress” people from carrying unpermitted concealed or unconcealed weapons in more county-owned buildings.
The original rule was adopted in 1996.
A change in Montana law in 2021 allowed anyone to carry a concealed weapon as long as that person is eligible to own a firearm under state and federal law, according to the Montana Department of Justice.
The county had to update the longstanding rule in 2021 to highlight that people with valid concealed carry permits to carry weapons into county-owned buildings, except for the Law and Justice Center.
This latest amendment adds more county buildings that were not included in the previous update. In those buildings, permitted concealed carry is allowed, but carrying a gun without a concealed carry permit is not.
The updated rule is set to go into effect on Feb. 2.
Erin Arnold, Gallatin County deputy attorney, said that the Gallatin City-County Health Department building was left out of the previous rule update.
She added that the original purpose of the amendment was to include the health department, and that other buildings were added to the list.
That updated list includes the health department and law enforcement and courts buildings, like Gallatin County Sheriff’s offices, the Judge Guenther Memorial Center, the newly-purchased Farm Bureau Building, the Re-Entry Facility and the Gallatin County Detention Center.
Other buildings include the Gallatin County Rest Home, the Gallatin County History Museum, the Gallatin County Courthouse, buildings used by the county road and bridge department, buildings at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, the motor vehicle registration office in Belgrade and buildings at the Logan Landfill.
If a person breaks the updated rule, they could be fined up to $500 or face imprisonment up to six months in the county jail.
