Gallatin County is setting their sights on a federal grant to fund a pedestrian pathway along Huffine Lane west of Bozeman toward Four Corners.
The county is planning to apply for a Transportation Alternatives grant to fund 3 miles of separated path between Circle F Trail and South Cottonwood Road.
A path already runs along the road east of South Cottonwood Road eventually connecting to a path on College Street. But between College Street and Four Corners cyclists and pedestrians have to use the shoulder of the road.
According to the county, the five lane road carries 25,000 vehicles per day at 55 mph.
County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer said the Triangle Trails Plan, which was adopted in 2021, identifies building the path as a priority.
“It is not in a safe condition for pedestrians or cyclists or any other sort of multimodal opportunities,” Boyer said Thursday. “It is a fast road and it is a priority that has been identified.”
Boyer pointed to a recent fatality on that stretch of road. A cyclist was killed after colliding with a car near Gooch Hill Road in September. Richard Evers, of Bozeman, was 75.
“It’s just a really, really important safety project for our community,” Boyer said.
Huffine Lane is a Montana Department of Transportation Road. Boyer said they are proposing to put the separated pathway in the MDT road easement, but to make the county responsible for its maintenance.
The county can request up to $3 million through the grant and are required to provide a roughly 13% funding match, Boyer said.
Part of the grant application is to show there is public support for the project. Boyer said they are asking people to send in letters of support to the county and they are also holding an open house on March 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gallatin County Courthouse, at 311 W. Main St.
The meeting will also be on zoom. More information is at available on the county’s website.
