Wild
Buy Now

Heavy snow covers the sidewalk along Huffine Lane, forcing two pedestrians into the street on Dec. 5.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County is setting their sights on a federal grant to fund a pedestrian pathway along Huffine Lane west of Bozeman toward Four Corners.

The county is planning to apply for a Transportation Alternatives grant to fund 3 miles of separated path between Circle F Trail and South Cottonwood Road.

A path already runs along the road east of South Cottonwood Road eventually connecting to a path on College Street. But between College Street and Four Corners cyclists and pedestrians have to use the shoulder of the road.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.