Plans for replacing a historic truss bridge that spans three counties are moving forward.
Gallatin County Commissioners will discuss replacing the Meridian Bridge on Wednesday at the Three Forks Area Ambulance Station, 2 E. Hickory Ave., starting at 6 p.m. Those who are interested in the project can go to the meeting, ask questions and offer their comments.
Officials will provide an overview of the 60% engineering design, an update on the project’s schedule and an updated construction budget. Officials will also talk about the environmental permitting process to install the new bridge.
The bridge is used by residents in Broadwater County and has pieces in Jefferson and Gallatin counties. All three county governments, along with the state, pitched in to help pay for the $1.3 million replacement project. Gallatin is paying $460,000, Jefferson offered up $345,000 and Broadwater is kicking in $116,000.
Gov. Steve Bullock allocated $750,000 to the project from the Treasure State Endowment Program, which gave state money to counties for infrastructure projects.
The concrete bulb-tee beam bridge will replace the more than 100-year-old bridge, which can’t hold large farm equipment, emergency response vehicles or school buses. The alternative route for those vehicles was an eight-mile detour.
The bridge will expand from one lane to two lanes.
Gallatin County has more than 100 bridges, and commissioners said they are always looking for outside money to help them budget for replacements and save money.
Without help from the state to replace the Meridian Bridge, Commissioner Don Seifert has said the county would have had to save money from its road and bridge tax or set aside money from its general fund.
Fore more information on the project, call Jamie Grabinski, Gallatin County’s grants coordinator, at 406-582-3192. Or, call Kathy Thompson, project engineer for Stahly Engineering, at 406-522-8594.
