More money could be available for surface repairs on ailing roads next year in Gallatin County.The Gallatin County Commission is scheduled to consider adding $367,000 in leftover money from last year's Gas Tax Fund to this year's fund at it's meeting Tuesday. That money would go toward applying new chip seals — an asphalt-based road surface covered with crushed rock — to some roads around the county.But not all roads in Gallatin County could receive the chip seal treatment. Levi Ewan, head of the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department, said that the pavement network throughout the county is monitored regularly for needed repairs. Roads are scheduled for a new chip seal based on the level of need and disrepair.He said that chip seals are typically the first line of defense for road maintenance, and that most of the gas tax revenue the county receives from the state goes to contracting road construction crews in Gallatin County to apply chip seals.“We end up with 20 to 40 miles of chip seal annually,” Ewan said.Bids for the road work could go out early next year as winter changes to spring. The list of roads that could get a fresh chip seal is preliminary and subject to change, Ewan said. Typically, any road getting a new chip could take about a day of construction, sometimes as little as a few hours. The leftover money, and the $394,000 that the county already budgeted for the Gas Tax Fund, comes from Montana’s state fuel tax. That tax rate did not change for 22 years.The state Legislature changed the law on fuel taxes in 2017, increasing the tax per gallon over the next six years. The gasoline tax in Montana increased to $.32 per gallon, and $.29 per gallon for diesel this year.Fuel is also taxed on the federal level, and that rate has remained the same for nearly 30 years. The federal fuel tax, which goes toward funding highway projects, gets added to the state tax. When combined, Montanans end up paying $.51-per-gallon tax on gasoline, and $.54-per-gallon tax on diesel.The Montana Department of Transportation allocated just over $6.3 million in fuel tax revenue to counties, and nearly $10.3 million to cities this year. Gallatin County is set to receive $347,309.82 this fiscal year, according to data from the Montana Department of Transportation.Justine Swanson, Gallatin County chief financial officer, said that the county has been receiving money from the increase in fuel taxes since 2018. The money usually does not arrive in the county Gas Tax Fund until May or June, Swanson said.The Gallatin County Commission is scheduled to have two hearings on the increase in Gas Tax Fund money, one on Tuesday and another next week. That hearing and decision determine whether to add the leftover money. 