Less than two months after recreational marijuana sales kicked off in Montana, Gallatin County is considering asking voters if additional county taxes should be added to cannabis sales.
The Gallatin County Commission will consider a pair of resolutions to add two ballot questions to the June 7 primary ballots asking county residents to consider a 3% local-option excise tax on medical and recreational marijuana sold in Gallatin County.
The resolutions will be discussed at the county commission meeting next Tuesday at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
Should the Gallatin County Commissioners advance the resolutions next week, a formal public hearing to determine if the questions — one for adding a tax to medical marijuana sales, the other for adding a tax to recreational marijuana sales — will appear on ballots in June will take place on March 8, according to a release from the county.
Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane said the additional tax dollars would go to mental health services in the county.
“We’re all in pretty good agreement today, the highest priority is going to be the mental health system,” MacFarlane said.
Which services or providers the county might partner with to receive money from the proposed marijuana taxes is still up in the air. MacFarlane said the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office mobile crisis program could benefit from the money.
The program needs more staff, he said, and is funded from the county general fund.
There are roughly 80 dispensaries in Gallatin County. There are 53 in Bozeman alone, according to the Montana Department of Revenue Cannabis Control Division’s licensed dispensaries list.
Counties can opt-in for a local-option tax, which would stack with the state tax, according to Montana law. Only three counties have considered and passed a local-option tax on marijuana sales.
Missoula, Park and Yellowstone counties passed the tax bumps in November. All three added a 3% sales tax, which is the maximum a county can apply, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.
Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since 2004. Just over 65% of Gallatin County voters supported I-190 in 2020, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the state. Recreational sales began in January and are allowed in over half of Montana counties.
The initiative’s passage allowed the state to tack on a 20% sales tax to medical and recreational marijuana. That money is spread to a variety of different places through a state-created marijuana special revenue account.
The ballot language for I-190 forecasted that fees and taxes from marijuana sales in the state would add $48 million in tax revenue annually.
The first weekend of sales topped at $1.5 million, but the weeks following saw a dip in demand.