Gallatin County to consider future of broadband expansion project By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 4, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fate of a large-scale fiber optic internet cable project that could provide better broadband to the county is set to be determined by the Gallatin County Commission on Tuesday.Tuesday’s public hearing is on the issue of bonds for the nonprofit fiber optic internet cable company Bozeman Fiber. The commission plans to field public comment on the proposal to determine if the project, and its price tag, will benefit the county.But the money that is at stake for the project — about $65 million — will not come from taxpayers in the county. The money for the project would come from Industrial Revenue Bonds. Those bonds require a government entity, like the commission, to approve the money for projects by determining if there is a public benefit, according to state law.The burden of repaying the bonds falls on the shoulders of Bozeman Fiber.Bozeman Fiber operated at a loss in 2020 but did increase its revenue between 2019 and 2020, according to a draft of the nonprofit’s tax filings for tax year 2020. The nonprofit has operated at a loss since 2016, according to the filings.Three key “anchor tenants,” — the city of Bozeman, Gallatin County and Bozeman School District — along with fiber network subscribers, generated a revenue stream of about $520,000 for the company in 2020. Even so, the company still lost $58,000 last year.But Bozeman Fiber CEO Greg Metzger said that having a fiber network already installed makes the project and the bonds that would fuel it attractive to investors.“Bond holders are not going to buy a bond that they think will fail,” Metzger said. Gallatin County would have some involvement in the bond process beyond acting as a conduit. That would take the form of compiling information on the bonds for the public and logging records of the bonds.“We wouldn’t be participating in these (Industrial Revenue Bonds) if there was a risk,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane.Metzger said that “anybody that touches” the bond would be compensated. Any work that the county does would come out to roughly $40,000, which would be paid for from the bonds.Bozeman Fiber, which started laying fiber optic cable in the city in 2016, has roughly 25 miles of fiber optic cable, either underground or attached to telephone poles, in a loop within Bozeman. Metzger said that there are around 180 buildings in Bozeman that use fiber internet from Bozeman Fiber.This project would expand that network, treating Bozeman as the “base of the pyramid” before sending cable out to more rural areas in the county Metzger said.Metzger said that the company is not part of the city government, but that members of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Director of Economic Development Brit Fontenot are on the board.Customer revenue is how Bozeman Fiber would pay back the $65 million worth of bonds. The company has set a benchmark of about 8,500 new subscribers whose monthly service fees would go toward paying back the bonds on schedule, with payments beginning three years after the bonds are sold.However, since the company began laying fiber in Bozeman, it has yet to turn a profit. Metzger said that Bozeman Fiber still owes $4.2 million in loans for the company’s initial project of getting 25 miles of fiber in the city. He said that bond money will be used to pay off that debt. 