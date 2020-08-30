The Gallatin County Commission will decide Tuesday whether to eliminate public access to 3.5 miles of Bremer Creek Road about 20 miles north of Belgrade near Maudlow.
Recreationists have recently come out in opposition to closing the stretch of Bremer Creek Road north of its intersection with Rocky Mountain Road. A petition on change.org has garnered more than 1,600 signatures.
The landowners along the road requested in February that the county abandon the road. They said they have other roads they can use to access their properties and the road doesn’t lead to public lands, so it doesn’t serve much of a purpose. They also said the road is not maintained in the winter and is impassable when wet.
In response to the petition, the commissioners assigned a viewing committee in March to determine whether the county should abandon the road. The committee, which consisted of commissioner Joe Skinner and clerk and recorder Eric Semerad, visited the road on June 4.
They found that the clay, dirt and gravel road had recently been graded and was wet and muddy in some spots.
“Due to the recreational, scenic and regular public use of the road, it is our finding and recommendation that abandoning Bremer Creek Road is not in the best interest of the public and should be denied,” Skinner and Semerad wrote in their report about the road.
They also suggested the commission place seasonal restrictions on the road that would prohibit non-emergency vehicles during the winter and spring break-up seasons. The county commissioners would have to approve the restrictions annually.
On Tuesday, the county commissioners could decide to accept the committee’s recommendation. They could also choose to abandon the road completely or to keep it public all year.
They will accept public comment before making a decision.
Drew Tyger, who has signed the online petition and has asked Gallatin County cyclists to speak out about keeping the road public, said he would like to see the commissioners accept the committee’s recommendation. However, instead of prohibiting non-emergency vehicles during certain times of year, he would like only for motorized vehicles to be prohibited, leaving the road open to recreationists.
“That is a beautiful stretch of the county where people go to fish, run and walk, and if the road becomes private, we can’t hold our annual bike ride any longer,” Tyger said, referring the Morganzo 55, a ride he has organized every August for about a decade. “I don’t think landowners should just be able to close the road because they don’t like people driving on it.”
Wade Morgan, who organized the road abandonment petition, submitted a letter to county officials in June that included photos and videos of the road in the spring with extensive erosion and deep, washed-out ruts. He said vehicles get stuck in the road and are occasionally left there for days.
“The property owners who use the road to get to their properties don’t use it when it’s wet. They wait and use it when it is dry,” Morgan wrote. “When the public ruts up the road, it remains wet, muddy, and unusable for extended periods of time.”
