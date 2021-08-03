Gallatin County to ask voters for $29 million for new courts building By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Aug 3, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Law and Justice Center is pictured on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A multimillion dollar question is slated to appear on ballots in the upcoming Gallatin County general election asking voters to pay for a replacement for the Law and Justice Center.The Gallatin County Commission approved a bond issue up to $29 million to appear on ballots for the upcoming election on Nov. 2.This isn’t the first time the question has appeared, but the price tag and scale of the project have been reduced. “I think this is the third time I’ve voted to put a project like this on the ballot and the voters have rejected it twice, and I think rightly so,” Commissioner Joe Skinner said during Tuesday’s meeting. “They said ‘take it back, reduce it and do something different,’ and we’ve listened to them, and I think we have done that.”The need for a new building has been a hot topic for more than 20 years, with issues of safety and space in the 60-year-old former Catholic high school being at the forefront. The total construction cost of the proposed single-story, 57,000-square-foot building comes out to around $38 million, and would be built on the north side of the Law and Justice Center’s lot.The commission reduced the size and price from previous versions by moving other services that were housed in the Law and Justice Center elsewhere. One change is that four of the seven divisions of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department will be moving out of the Law and Justice Center to the former Zero In shooting center in Four Corners.An increase in property taxes would pay for the $29 million in bonds. Homes with an assessed market value of $500,000 would see an increase in property taxes of $33.50 a year. But that could be subject to change as more people move into the county, generating new properties to be taxed, according to the county.The rest of the money would come from a few different places. Commissioner Zach Brown said in an interview that around $4 million would come from the county’s capital projects fund. Another $4 million to $5 million would come from the sale of the bonds’ premium, with the county partnering with financial firm D.A. Davidson to take the bond to market should voters pass the measure. The project has appeared in numerous forms over the years, with the latest effort in 2019 being turned down by voters. The bond issue for that project cost $59 million, with the total price tag reaching $65 million.In 2014, a city-only project with a bond issue of just over $23 million was rejected. Then a joint city-county project in 2016, with a bond issue of $68.3 million, was turned down.Bozeman voters approved a $38 million bond issue in 2018 for the construction of the new Bozeman Public Safety Center. The building, which is still under construction and projected to be finished by summer 2022, will house the city’s municipal courts along with other services.But that project is not the same as this new bond issue question.The Law and Justice Center houses the justice and district courts, among a litany of other services, and is bursting at the seams due to a lack of space. The building was so short on space that in 2005, when Judge John Brown was tapped to become the third district judge in Gallatin County, a modular until was added to the building for an additional court and space for staff, Brown said.And with the Montana Legislature including a fourth district judge in Gallatin County in this legislative session’s budget, the need for space is critical. Skinner played a large role in pushing the Legislature to get a fourth district judge for the county.“The big stress for us is that we’ve got to apply room for that fourth district court,” Skinner said in an interview. “And if we don’t get this done, that will back us into a corner.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Gallatin County Law And Justice Center General Election Ballot Question County Commission Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Four Corners Property Tax Bozeman Pulblic Saftey Center District Court Bond Issue Building Gallatin County Commission Finance Politics Economics Commerce Voter Joe Skinner John Brown Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County Gallatin County to ask voters for $29 million for new courts building 6 hrs ago Business Billings Clinic setting up temporary clinics in Bozeman as work continues on new building 6 hrs ago Crime and Courts Illinois woman charged for getting too close to grizzly in Yellowstone 6 hrs ago City Sweet Pea, SLAM gear up for busy festival weekend 7 hrs ago Montana Legislature As COVID cases surge, Montana officials say nursing homes can't require vaccinations 17 hrs ago Health Gallatin County, Bozeman Health prepared as COVID-19 cases increase Aug 2, 2021 What to read next County Gallatin County to ask voters for $29 million for new courts building Business Billings Clinic setting up temporary clinics in Bozeman as work continues on new building Crime and Courts Illinois woman charged for getting too close to grizzly in Yellowstone City Sweet Pea, SLAM gear up for busy festival weekend Montana Legislature As COVID cases surge, Montana officials say nursing homes can't require vaccinations Health Gallatin County, Bozeman Health prepared as COVID-19 cases increase Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Sweet Pea, SLAM gear up for busy festival weekend Posted: 4:15 p.m. As COVID cases surge, Montana officials say nursing homes can't require vaccinations Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 Editorial: After 149 years, mining law could use an update Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Equity policy's supporters lack original ideas Posted: Aug. 3, 2021 Letter to the editor: Courts will soon be busy with the Jan. 6 criminals Posted: Aug. 3, 2021