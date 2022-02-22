The Gallatin County Commission approved terminating its health agreement with Bozeman on Tuesday, and in the process established a hard deadline to create a new one.
The county commissioners approved ending the interlocal health agreement with the city while negotiations on the future of control over the health board continue amongst the county, Bozeman and Belgrade.
The agreement, which has governed the Gallatin City-County Health Board for more than two decades, will expire on July 1. Officials want to have a new agreement in place by that date.
The Montana Legislature complicated interlocal health agreements statewide with the passage of House Bill 121. That bill limited the authority of local health boards and health officers, and required that a “governing body” composed of elected officials be created to make decisions based on recommendations from health boards and health officers.
To add to the legislatively induced complication is Belgrade’s newly-minted status as a first class city thanks to a jump in population, according to the 2020 Census. Belgrade has to either join the city-county health department or create its own, according to state law.
Gallatin County and Bozeman’s interlocal health agreement — which was inked in 1997, and created the Gallatin City-County Health Board — automatically renews every five years unless it’s terminated by March 1 of every fifth year.
Forging a new agreement has been a months-long process, with disagreements among the three governing bodies playing out at a public meeting earlier this month. The county commissioners said that terminating the old agreement will not halt talks on a new one.
“In no way does it send a message to anybody that we’re terminating negotiations,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner.
That public meeting laid out three options that representatives of the county, Belgrade and Bozeman have been working on that would determine the makeup of the health board’s governing body.
The first was a governing body run by the Gallatin County Commissioners — the option that the county commissioners favored the most.
The second would feature the county commissioners and one representative each from Bozeman and Belgrade. The final option was one representative each from the county and the two cities.
Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said during the meeting that the county provided a new option in a letter sent to the Bozeman City Commission.
The Feb. 8 letter signed by the three county commissioners said that the county commission was comfortable with the three commissioners and one representative from each city option, but added a clause that at least two county commissioners had to agree for an order or decision to be confirmed.
Cunningham said that the city appreciated the change, but the new clause shrank the decision-making power of the other governing bodies.
“If you’re willing to drop this clause, I am confident the city commission will sign that agreement,” Cunningham said.
Bozeman creating its own health department would be undesirable, he said, but a likely option should negotiations turn into a “take it or leave it” scenario. Should that scenario arise, the city’s health department could include Four Corners.
Skinner said that the county commission was committed to getting a new interlocal agreement drafted by July 1.
“I think that we need to get going with it… because it’s not good for the board of health, not good for our health officer, to be in this limbo situation,” Skinner said.