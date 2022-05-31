Only one more local government entity still needs to sign on to a new health agreement.
The Gallatin County Commission signed the new interlocal agreement Tuesday, adding its set of signatures to those of the Bozeman City Commission. The last entity that still needs to sign on is the city of Belgrade.
The purpose of the new agreement is twofold: A governing body needed to be created to oversee the Gallatin City-County Board of Health, and Belgrade needed to be added into the mix.
Belgrade needed to be added into the health agreement because of a population increase, pushing the city into a state mandated threshold that requires cities with a certain population level to either create their own health departments or join a preexisting one.
Russ Nelson, the mayor of Belgrade, said that the city plans to ratify the agreement on June 6 at the next Belgrade City Council meeting.
The latest version of the health agreement has an amendment requested by Bozeman city officials. That amendment placed Gallatin County on the hook for all of the cost of running the health board.
That amendment is the only portion of the health agreement that was changed from the previous version, which the county and the city of Belgrade signed in March.
“The amendment doesn’t make any difference to us,” Nelson said. “It helped the city of Bozeman to be a part of the agreement, and that’s good because it’s best to have all of us together.”
The agreement would have needed to change anyway, but the creation of a governing body complicated matters the most.
The initial proposal from the county was to have the Gallatin County Commissioners be the governing body, but the city of Bozeman pushed back.
From there, a compromise was struck that would still keep the three county commissioners in the mix while also adding a representative each from both cities.
Despite that progress, months went by before Bozeman city officials signed on to the agreement. The old interlocal health agreement is set to expire July 1. Bozeman signed on in late May.
City officials voted “under protest,” however.
Nelson said that if Bozeman city officials still have concerns, they could be worked out. One suggestion he made was for the county and city attorneys to hash out any lingering differing interpretations about the agreement.
The new agreement also has an amendment mechanism to allow for changes to the document.
Work still needs to be done to build a new health board after Belgrade officials sign the agreement. The health board will be composed of nine members — one official from each local government entity and two additional members appointed by each.
Nelson said that the city has been advertising for the positions, and looking for people that have skills in sanitation, health services and other areas that the health board focuses on.
It would have been a “disservice” had the city not joined the county and Belgrade in the agreement, Nelson said.
“It’s the right thing for the citizens of Gallatin County,” he said.