The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it’s launching a program to notify county schools when a child has been involved in a potentially traumatic event.
The goal of the “Handle with Care” program is to notify and give schools a chance to meet children with extra support and counseling in the days following a traumatic event.
The sheriff’s office, in partnership with Bozeman, Belgrade, Montana State University, Manhattan and West Yellowstone police departments, will roll out the program at the end of October.
Law enforcement will work with all K-12 public schools in the county and is working to incorporate private schools into the program too, Sheriff Dan Springer said.
The sheriff’s office announced the “Handle with Care” program during a press conference on Wednesday at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
It’s not unusual for a child to act out after a traumatic event.
They may be tired, distracted or moody, have meltdowns, or disrupt the class. Teachers and school staff may have no idea why the child is misbehaving.
That’s often when children are met with disciplinary action at school, Springer said.
“That’s not really fair to the child who may have been involved in an event they had no control over,” he said.
With the handle with care program, deputies or officers will email a school administrator or appointed representative the day of a traumatic event with the child’s name and the phrase “handle with care.”
No details of the event will be shared, Springer stressed.
The school would receive the notice before the next school day, giving staff a chance to support the student in a trauma-informed way, said Erin Clements, the director of the sheriff office’s Youth and Family Outreach Program.
Each school will respond differently, depending on the situation and the resources available, she said.
Some children may not need intervention, others may speak with a counselor, and yet others may just need a quiet place for extra rest, Clements said.
The definition of trauma is broad, Clements said. A traumatic event could range from domestic violence at home or a criminal event, to a car accident.
Children who face traumatic events, or Adverse Childhood Experiences, can have lasting lifetime effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ACEs can be linked to chronic health problems, including mental illness and substance abuse in adolescence and adulthood.
Trauma can be addressed and even prevented if there’s immediate intervention, Springer said.
“We want to be engaging disadvantaged children and children that may have been falling through the cracks,” Springer said.
The program spring boarded off of the sheriff office’s youth and family outreach program.
That program started a few months after the West Yellowstone murder of a 12-year-old boy, James Alex Hurley, in February 2020.
West Yellowstone Chief Mike Gavagan said if programs like the youth and family outreach and handle with care and been in place, Hurley’s death may have been avoided.
One purpose of the youth and family outreach program is to identify service gaps for children, Springer said. The need for a formalized “Handle with Care” program was one of them.
Most of the law enforcement agencies in the county already had an informal practice of notifying schools if children were involved in certain incidents, Springer said.
It’s been a practice for years at the Bozeman Police Department, said Chief Jim Veltkamp, but having a formalized approach with training, clear policies and records will only help more.
“It allows us to work together and see the same information, which is important because a lot of our students live in one of our jurisdictions but go to school in another jurisdiction,” Veltkamp said.
The program started in West Virginia in 2013. Other states have implemented the program. In Montana, several schools districts, including Powers and Shelby, have implemented the program.
A legislative bid to implement the program in local school districts statewide failed in 2021.
While no school administrators from any Gallatin County school districts were present at the press conference, Clements said the program has been well-received by the county’s public schools.
Deputies and police officers will begin training and the program hopes to roll out by the end of October, Clements said. The school districts will also receive training on what to expect from the emails, she said.
In addition to alerting schools of potential traumatic events, Clements said her program will work with rural schools in the county who may have fewer resources than some of the larger school districts to address those children.
“We’ll be partnering with those schools to try and figure out how to bring those services to rural schools,” Clements said. “We’re working with our other counseling programs and therapeutic entities to try and get counseling or support to those kids.”
