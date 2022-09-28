Gallatin County Sheriff's Office press conference

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer (center at lectern) discusses new "Handle with Care" program during a press conference at the Gallatin County Detention Center Wednesday. 

 Juliana Sukut/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it’s launching a program to notify county schools when a child has been involved in a potentially traumatic event.

The goal of the “Handle with Care” program is to notify and give schools a chance to meet children with extra support and counseling in the days following a traumatic event.

The sheriff’s office, in partnership with Bozeman, Belgrade, Montana State University, Manhattan and West Yellowstone police departments, will roll out the program at the end of October.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.