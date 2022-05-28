With the city of Bozeman now on board, the process of finalizing a new health agreement is drawing to a close.
The Gallatin County Commission is set to discuss and sign the new interlocal health agreement, now with an amendment requested by the city, this Tuesday as part of its weekly meeting at the Gallatin County Courthouse.
The city of Belgrade needs to sign the document also — Belgrade’s city council has the agreement scheduled to appear on its June 6 agenda.
The amendment requested by the city makes the county “100% responsible” for health board expenses.
Because the document was changed, the county and Belgrade have to formally sign onto this newest version.
The Bozeman city commissioners signed the agreement “under protest” earlier this week. City officials said that they still have lingering concerns, but that the timeline to get a new agreement completed played a role in their decision.
The decades-old interlocal agreement that the city and county operated with previously will expire by July 1.
The purpose of the new health agreement is to create a governing body that in effect would oversee the Gallatin City-County Health Board. The change is a byproduct of a pair of pandemic-era laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature.
Once the county and the city of Belgrade sign the document, the next step is to pick the members of the governing body and health board.
The governing body will be composed of the entire Gallatin County Commission and one representative each from the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman.
The nine-member health board will have one elected official, or a designee, from each governing entity. The county and pair of cities will also appoint two people each on the board.
Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the county has already put postings up for its health board positions. He said that the emails were sent to both cities encouraging them to do the same.
As with the agreement, getting members for the governing body and health board is time sensitive. Brown said that appointments will need to be made by the end of June so that the health board and governing body can adopt the health code to prevent a lapse in authority.
Throughout the year-long process of discussing, drafting and finally signing a new agreement, the city of Bozeman has had concerns over the makeup of the governing body.
Work was done earlier this year to hammer out a compromise on that entity — the original proposal from the county was that the Gallatin County Commission would be the governing body.
That was changed through negotiations between Bozeman and the county to include a representative each from the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman.
After that, months went by until the city ultimately signed the document.
Former Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley also raised concerns about the legality of the agreement, both at a county commission meeting and in a letter addressed to the Bozeman City Commission.
County officials have stood by the document, saying that the legal reasoning is sound.