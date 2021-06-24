Gallatin County is set to receive $1.93 million from a federal program that seeks to help local governments around the country offset revenue losses from nontaxable federal land.
The money comes from the Payment in Lieu of Taxes program, which was established in 1977. The federal program determined that Gallatin County has more than 732,000 acres of federal land that qualifies. Montana has about 27 million acres of qualified land, meaning the state is set to receive roughly $32.6 million from the program.
The payment, announced in a news release Thursday from the Department of the Interior, is based on the amount of federal land within an affected county, population size and revenue-sharing payments. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said this year’s payments are important to helping local governments keep services running.
“This year’s distribution of $36.2 million to 55 counties will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” Haaland said in the release.
Sen. Steve Daines noted in a separate news release the importance of PILT funds to local communities.
“I’m glad to see this funding going to Montana communities where it will be put to good use,” Daines said. “The PILT program helps provide essential services in Montana’s rural counties, and I will continue to support this critical program.”
County Commissioner Zach Brown said that over the years Congress has tinkered with the formula for PILT program payouts, which has led to variations in the amount of funding that the commission receives. But commissioners still budget for it every year.
“It isn’t necessarily the most reliable source of funding, so we try to mostly use PILT to fund one time only capital expenses or projects,” Brown said.
There are ongoing expenses that are exceptions, including a fleet of graders that the county leases using PILT funds cover the cost, Brown said.
This year’s payments are up from PILT payouts in 2020, with the state receiving $35 million — about $2.4 million more than the state is set to receive this year — while Gallatin County got $1.8 million last year, about $100,000 less than what the county is set to receive in 2021.
Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.