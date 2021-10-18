Gallatin County, separate PAC spending big on courts building bond By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Flower planters brighten the entrance to the Law and Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A $29 million bond to fund a new courts building to replace the aging and crowded Law and Justice Center will be included in the upcoming election. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over $165,000 has been spent on educational campaigns and advertising for a bond issue ballot question to replace the Law and Justice Center — and a portion of that money comes from taxpayers.Gallatin County has set aside $87,995 from its Capital Projects Fund, which uses taxpayer money to pay for roads, bridges and building replacement projects, like a new courts building. The last time a version of this bond appeared was two years ago, and the county spent roughly $15,000.So far, the county has spent $87,036.41 on an education campaign for the newest version of the bond, which lowered the asking price from taxpayers by about $30 million. Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown said that the need for such a robust campaign comes from a few different places. One is the passive nature of commissions in the past of educating voters in the county on the bond.Another comes from the obligation to have a courtroom for the incoming fourth district court judge, who could arrive by early January.“We’re in a pretty desperate situation,” Brown said. “The need is not going anywhere, and I just feel really strongly that we have to get this done so we can all move on, and so that the community can move on.”The money has gone to a variety of places, like local CBS-affiliate KBZK and NBC-affiliate KTVM — for a total of 311 ad spots through October and into early November around Election Day — and Spectrum, with ads appearing on channels like CNN, HGTV, FX and others. The county paid roughly $2,000 for ads in the Chronicle.The county also contracted with local ad agency Flying Horse Communications, paying the company $16,500 from the same education campaign money. The county has contracted with outside firms before for marketing campaigns, Brown said. The commission worked with a marketing firm during the 2020 election cycle to spread voter access information for the first ever mail-in federal election.Flying Horse Communications has handled the advertising design, and purchasing of ad spots for the county. Lisa Larrivee, a spokesperson for the company, said in an emailed statement only $2,000 of the county’s education campaign budget has been spent outside of Gallatin County, with that money going to a Billings-based printer handling pamphlets and banners, and a Utah-based illustrator.The rest of the money, roughly $77,000, comes from the Jobs & Justice for Gallatin political action committee. The committee, which is separate from the county, was formed at the end of last month by local law firm Blackford Carls, P.C.Hillary Carls, a partner at the firm, said in an emailed statement that the goal for the committee was to raise thousands of dollars to support education campaigns and advertising efforts for the bond. Carls and her partner at the law firm, Sherine Blackford, are doing work for the committee without pay, she said.The committee was formed after the September filing deadline with the state’s campaign reporting system, so up to date financial information was not immediately available. However, according to documents from the Federal Communication Commission, Jobs & Justice for Gallatin has spent roughly $38,000 with KBZK and about $35,000 with Spectrum for ad spots.The Bozeman Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the committee, too. CEO and Executive Director Daryl Schliem said that supporting the bond, and education efforts attempting to spread awareness about it, was important because of the incoming district court judge.Though a list of contributors to the committee was not immediately available, Schliem said that the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce donated about $10,000 to Jobs & Justice for Gallatin.“This time we came out as a board, and came out and voted for supporting this and to take a more active role in getting it promoted to the citizens and to the business owners here, that we feel that this is the right time and the right price tag for us to get behind the passing of this bond,” Schliem said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Tags Firm Gallatin County Advertising Commerce Economics Politics Political Action Committee Bozeman Chamber Of Commerce Hillary Carls Money Alex Miller Author email 