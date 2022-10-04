Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin County is participating in a nationwide contest to get the most automated external defibrillators registered and is calling on businesses and residents to register their defibrillators.

Registering the defibrillators gives the public and 911 dispatchers better access to the medical device — through a national registry and network — which is used in the event of sudden cardiac arrests.

The national contest runs during October, which is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, and is put on by the nonprofit PulsePoint Foundation.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.