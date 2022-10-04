Gallatin County is participating in a nationwide contest to get the most automated external defibrillators registered and is calling on businesses and residents to register their defibrillators.
Registering the defibrillators gives the public and 911 dispatchers better access to the medical device — through a national registry and network — which is used in the event of sudden cardiac arrests.
The national contest runs during October, which is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month, and is put on by the nonprofit PulsePoint Foundation.
Each AED registered during the month of October will enter the registrar into a drawing to win one of 10 $500 Amazon gift cards.
The county that registers the most AEDs nationwide will also receive a $5,000 award to purchase new defibrillators.
Gallatin County participated in the contest last year and went from having about 90 AEDs registered countywide to 330.
Gallatin County 911 Director Tim Martindale doesn’t have a specific number of AEDs he’s hoping to register, but said he’s hoping to get as many as possible.
AEDs have become more popular to have handy at a business or at schools, or even for personal use. But in the event of an emergency, Martindale said locating the AED can be difficult.
“Where we see the issue (with non-registered AEDs) is that only one or two people know where the AED is,” Martindale said. “In an emergency people tend to forget where those are or that they have them.”
Through a PulsePoint AED Registry, 911 dispatchers can see the exact location of all registered AEDs nationwide and guide someone to the nearest one.
“You never know when an AED will save your life or your family member’s life,” Martindale said. “They’re an important tool for public safety and they’re something we have to get registered so our staff has access.”
Cardiac arrests are one of the leading causes of death for Americans, with more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happening outside of a hospital setting each year, according to a report from the The American Heart Association.
Nearly 90% of those are fatal, according to the report.
While bystander AED use is still low — they’re only used in 18% of cases —people were two times more likely to survive from the heart attack if an AED was used prior to first aid arriving, the AHA report stated.
It also increased the likelihood that the person would not have impaired brain function if they did survive.